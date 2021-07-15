The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Fighting for the people
The July 9 article “25,500 Forsyth (County) residents could benefit from Medicaid expansion” included an incorrect and bad-faith argument from one Republican state senator whose budget proposal failed to expand Medicaid. He claimed “the federal government may not be able to sustain its commitment of paying 90% of the additional Medicaid expansion administrative costs.”
The truth is the federal government will do that and more. Thanks to President Biden and the Democrats’ American Rescue Plan, new economic incentives would provide a two-year, 5% increase in the federal Medicaid match rate — providing at least an additional $1.7 billion over the next two years.
COVID-19 highlighted North Carolina’s existing fault lines and current budget negotiations provide an opportunity to address them. Too many families in our community live in health care deserts or fall in the coverage gap. Community health centers like United Health Center provide care to medically underserved communities and urgently need the resources that expanding health care provides.
Expanding health care access is the ethical solution and it would strengthen North Carolina’s economy by expanding economic opportunities while using the additional funds to improve schools, expand high-speed internet access and repair critical infrastructure.
As the budget process continues in Raleigh, we will be fighting for those 25,500 people in Forsyth County, and more than 600,000 across the state, who desperately need life-saving care. Vibrant communities are healthy ones and the economic success of our state depends on expanding health care access.
Reps. Amber Baker and Evelyn Terry
Winston-Salem
Baker represents N.C. District 72 and Terry, District 71. — the editor
Afghan graveyard
Alexander the Great, the Persians, the British and the Russians all found that Afghanistan was a graveyard. The United States is the latest great power to understand this truth and at a terrible cost in lives lost and money. According to data compiled by Brown University’s Watson Institute, our involvement over the past 20 years in that country has led to the deaths of 2,442 of our soldiers, 1,144 Allied troops and another 3, 846 military contractors. The number of U.S. service personnel who have come back maimed for life both physically and/or psychologically is not included in these tallies, but most likely far exceeds those who never returned alive to their families and homes.
We have also spent $2.3 trillion to wage that war in an effort to bring stability to a nation that has historically been riven by ethnic, tribal and religious animosities and to train and equip Afghans who appear not to have the will and determination to defend themselves and their freedom against the Taliban and other terrorist groups.
Now that our Afghan adventure has come to an end, we need to intensify our focus on the domestic terror that has increasingly engulfed us in attacks on our schools, malls and other public places, thanks to our love affair with guns.
Something is terribly wrong. And we must take time out from our cellphones, reality TV and games to correct it.
Tim Miles
Mount Airy
Free speech rights
After reading Marc Thiessen's column criticizing the political stance he posits being taken collectively by our women's national soccer team (“U.S. athletes play into China’s hands,” July 10), a thought occurs to me.
There is much admiration lauded on the men and women who have given so much to achieve and protect our rights of free speech and nonviolent political activity. But why are some people so critical of people who exercise those nonviolent, free-speech rights?
Is it because they disagree with those positions and they want to stifle and silence those who wish to have a voice that differs from theirs?
I mean, is it that your rights of free and nonviolent expressions are only allowed when you agree with me?