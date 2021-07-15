The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

As the budget process continues in Raleigh, we will be fighting for those 25,500 people in Forsyth County, and more than 600,000 across the state, who desperately need life-saving care. Vibrant communities are healthy ones and the economic success of our state depends on expanding health care access.

Reps. Amber Baker and Evelyn Terry

Winston-Salem

Baker represents N.C. District 72 and Terry, District 71. — the editor

Afghan graveyard

Alexander the Great, the Persians, the British and the Russians all found that Afghanistan was a graveyard. The United States is the latest great power to understand this truth and at a terrible cost in lives lost and money. According to data compiled by Brown University’s Watson Institute, our involvement over the past 20 years in that country has led to the deaths of 2,442 of our soldiers, 1,144 Allied troops and another 3, 846 military contractors. The number of U.S. service personnel who have come back maimed for life both physically and/or psychologically is not included in these tallies, but most likely far exceeds those who never returned alive to their families and homes.