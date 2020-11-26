The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Biden still won
Despite the Trump campaign’s efforts to rig the election, Joe Biden still won by what President Trump himself described as a landslide margin. Biden won despite Trump’s solicitation of foreign countries to hack the election, despite the Trump party’s tactics of voter suppression and voter intimidation, and despite its attempt to hamstring the U.S. Postal Service’s ability to deliver mail-in ballots. It is impossible to know how big the margin would have been had Trump’s GOP been ethical enough to wage a fair election, but either way, the margin solidly reflects America’s repudiation of the moral, administrative and policy disaster of the past four years. America, unlike Trump, is man enough to admit it made a mistake four years ago and showed up to correct it.
For now, that is the good news. Whether American democracy can recover from the damage of the last four years remains to be seen.
As Trump continues to fleece his followers to raise money to defend against the numerous criminal charges he faces when no longer in office, it is clear that the majority of Americans indeed do want to make America great again; and, to America’s credit, they were willing to overcome the many obstacles Trump’s GOP put in their way so that it can be.
J. Kevin Bokeno
Boone
A silver lining
Yes Virginia, there is a silver lining! President Trump’s amazing faith that Santa will announce that he won the presidential election won’t happen. Trump’s efforts to try to prove election fraud and/or mismanagement have all failed. There appears to be no doubt that Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021.
There is a silver lining to Trump’s delusionary view of reality. The past several weeks has showed the honesty and transparency of the election’s source in each of America’s 3,141 counties. After Trump initiated recounts, there is proof of the high-level integrity of poll workers, vote counting, governmental rules and fair supervision. Despite Trump’s, Sen. Lindsey Graham’s and attorney Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to intimidate elected officials, we have proof of honesty and commitments to democracy as envisioned by our founders as they discussed the wording of our Constitution as Dave Roos wrote in “Why Was the Electoral College Created?”:
“Another camp was dead set against letting the people elect the president by a straight popular vote. First, they thought 18th-century voters lacked the resources to be fully informed about the candidates, especially in rural outposts. Second, they feared a headstrong ‘democratic mob’ steering the country astray. And third, a populist president appealing directly to the people could command dangerous amounts of power."
It is past time to move on!
Michael Newman
Winston-Salem
Wearing masks
Masks are very important during this pandemic, but not necessarily for the reasons people believe. Anyone whom has worked in an operating room or any sterile environment realizes that if you touch your mask, you have now contaminated it.
Most people now are wearing masks, but touch things, then touch their mask multiple times to reposition it. They have now contaminated their mask. The mask will help prevent others from getting an infection from the mask wearer, but no longer is the mask a barrier to keep the wearer from getting infected from what they have touched. I suspect that this is why there has been a surge in infections, even though I see almost everyone wearing a mask when they are indoors at businesses.
The proper way to use a mask is to avoid touching it after touching anything else, then sanitize your hands with Purell or similar product before removing the mask. Wear a new mask every time you become aware that you have contaminated it.
Simply wearing a mask will not prevent you from contracting COVID-19, unless it is a well-fitted N-95 mask that you have not contaminated. But please wear one when you cannot socially distance from others to help slow the spread of this virus to them.
Bruce D. Walley
Winston-Salem
No trust
It is unfortunate that the COVID-19 coronavirus has become so politicized. I do not trust any vaccine developed under this Trump administration.
K.D. Smith
Winston-Salem
