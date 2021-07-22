The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Whose house?
“This is the people’s house — not Pelosi’s house,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy proclaimed Wednesday after Pelosi rejected two of his dubious nominees for the House investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
What does that even mean? Like it or not, Nancy Pelosi is the House Speaker. She has the authority to form investigative committees and to reject McCarthy’s nominees. Her party won the election and she won the top spot.
What does McCarthy’s statement really accomplish except to show that he’s another spoiled brat who can’t handle the pressure of being in government? With rare and welcome exceptions, House Republicans express nothing but spite, ignorance and immaturity. (Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks that being asked if she’s been vaccinated is a violation of her HIPAA rights, for God’s sake.)
I swear, as much as Republicans hate being in government, you’d think they’d all just quit running for office and go start their own country somewhere. There may be some land available way up north.
Charlie B. Reece
Winston-Salem
The worst method
Copied from Senate Bill 711:
(4) Cannabis. – Marijuana as defined in G.S. 90-87(16). (5) Cannabis-infused product. – A product infused with cannabis that is intended for use or consumption other than by inhalation, smoking, or vaping. The term includes an edible cannabis product, topical product, ointment, oil, patch, spray, suppository, or tincture.
Given the toxicity of inhaling any smoke, smoking marijuana is the worst method of consumption in terms of health risks; cannabis vaping is not as toxic.
Here is the main issue: How are doses administrated and recorded? How does a doctor know what method and how much to prescribe?
Moreover, the potency of THC varies, and current cultivators have farmed THC in higher and higher doses. How is potency quantified and controlled? Will the FDA police this?
Ideally, an RX marijuana pill will be available. With various strengths? Doctors could gauge effects — like all prescription dosages. If more or less is needed, the doctor would have baselines to calculate and adjust.
Another concern about THC (delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) is that THC is psychoactive and CBD is not. Which of these ingredients shall be present? Both? Only CBD? Proportions of both? Will these two ingredients be listed for doctors to dose?
THC is mind-altering and absorbed in the brain. What about drivers? DWI?
To summarize: What is the standard in quality and production? What is the dosing standard?
What are the potential risks of chronic consumption?
Peter Venable
Winston-Salem
Trusting Republicans
U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says that since House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi rejected two of his five nominees for the Jan. 6 insurrection commission, Republicans will conduct their own investigation. I haven’t heard news that good since O.J. Simpson promised to find the real killers.
We all pretty much know that the Republican Party has decided to consistently put party above country. But not everyone takes that reality to the next step: We can’t trust anything Republicans say.
The real question is whether this devotion to power above truth extends from the national party to the state party and to county parties. I’d like every Republican member of the Forsyth County commission to be asked whether they accept the results of the 2020 election. They also need to be asked whether they support the mob that tried to overthrow the election results on Jan. 6. We need to know where they stand.
Hank Boles
Winston-Salem
Selfishness
If not for those who refused to be vaccinated, we could all be enjoying our summer, looking forward to the kids going back for a normal school year, and looking at COVID-19 in the rearview mirror.
Shame on you for being so selfish!
Cynthia Gough Nance
Clemmons
Not acceptable
My heart breaks for the young man who was held down by five monsters and sexually assaulted at Wilkes Central High School (“‘It is unacceptable,’” July 17). They should be punished to the fullest extent of the law, including those who posted the video of what happened.
I want this young man to hold his head up high and know he will get through this.
To describe this as “horseplay” by the school is just not acceptable. It’s a crime. Our judicial system is pathetic and I’m ashamed. I’ll be praying for this young man.
Donna Brittain
Yadkinville