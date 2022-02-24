The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

'Parade' is dazzling
On a Friday evening this teacher usually likes to go home and take a load off, but last week I decided to attend Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance's opening night of "Parade," knowing that some of my former students were in the cast. As an advocate for the arts, I was absolutely blown away by the talent of all those involved with this production! The cast and their storytelling was breathtaking, the music gave me goosebumps and the heartfelt efforts of the entire crew were made evident throughout this moving and heart-wrenching performance.
As a teacher and a lifelong lover of history, I'll admit that while I was being dazzled by the amazingly gifted ensemble, I felt a sense of guilt. I realized that I had never learned about the events referenced in this musical until hearing about this very production and finally watching the story unfold before my eyes. Not only was I disheartened by my own ignorance in regard to the historical context of the show, but my heart ached a bit, seeing the sprinkling of empty seats in the audience as well.
This theater company, and more importantly this story, deserves to have a full audience, and I can't recommend this show enough. Please go support the arts in our city and see "Parade" at Theatre Alliance before it's too late!
Alysha Christian
Winston-Salem
For more information, go to www.theatrealliance.ws — the editor
The party of ...
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, whom you used to publish, just wrote a very compelling column about an issue you've written about before: how Republican officials are now embracing violence by defending violent acts (“There Republicans go again, siding with thugs,” Feb. 17).
The latest example concerns Delta Air Lines chief executive Ed Bastian’s request for the Department of Justice to create a no-fly list that would include the names of people who have committed acts of violence against airline personnel. They include two people who tried to open emergency doors while in flight.
Eight Republican senators have objected to such a list, claiming it would equate these people with terrorists.
“On both issues,” Rubin writes, “Republicans are quick to say that, of course, they are not defending violence. But then what are they doing? The no-fly list is not for people who simply grumble about mask-wearing. And the FBI is not investigating parents who make speeches about nonexistent critical race theory being taught in school curriculums nationwide.”
Republican politicians are trying to muddy the waters, portraying violence as “legitimate political discourse” while denying they’re doing so. Why? To add the votes of people who think violence is acceptable to their base.
The Republican Party is no longer the party of law and order. Nor is it a pro-life party. I don't know what it is, except the party of violent temper tantrums.
Hank Boles
Winston-Salem
Stunted growth
The banning of books is absurd.
For one, we mustn’t shield our children from the world around them. We must teach them how to interact and gain knowledge from it. This does not mean we should engulf them head-first into the horrors of our world — but instead, gently walk them down a path of understanding. This world has many facets, and taking hold of our children’s educational steering wheels will eventually lead them off a cliff of misunderstanding and stagnation.
And two, book banning is done in autocratic and repressive nations, not freely democratic ones. Learning about racism, prejudice and hatred can teach them how to find love within the madness.