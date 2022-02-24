The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

'Parade' is dazzling

On a Friday evening this teacher usually likes to go home and take a load off, but last week I decided to attend Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance's opening night of "Parade," knowing that some of my former students were in the cast. As an advocate for the arts, I was absolutely blown away by the talent of all those involved with this production! The cast and their storytelling was breathtaking, the music gave me goosebumps and the heartfelt efforts of the entire crew were made evident throughout this moving and heart-wrenching performance.

As a teacher and a lifelong lover of history, I'll admit that while I was being dazzled by the amazingly gifted ensemble, I felt a sense of guilt. I realized that I had never learned about the events referenced in this musical until hearing about this very production and finally watching the story unfold before my eyes. Not only was I disheartened by my own ignorance in regard to the historical context of the show, but my heart ached a bit, seeing the sprinkling of empty seats in the audience as well.