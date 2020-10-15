The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

We talk around our only hope. It is as if there is an elephant in the room and we all ignore it. Him! Jesus! America wants something with God in it!

William A. Goins

Lewisville

Understanding

The writer of the Oct. 9 letter “Violated principles” suggests that we “Study the Ten Commandments and guidelines in Exodus and Deuteronomy,” which she says the Supreme Court has violated. But those commandments and guidelines are, for the most part, unconstitutional. If one believes our laws should be based on the Old Testament, then one must accept practicing slavery once again — and prepare to stone disobedient children.

Her biblical interpretation would also deny abortion, though, according to the Jewish part of the “Judeo-Christian values” she touts, life enters the body with its first breath, not at conception.