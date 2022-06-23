The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

A deal with Trump

For once, I sort of agree with Cal Thomas (“Jailing Trump over Jan. 6 would hurt the nation,” June 20). I mean, we shouldn’t really jail this ex-president even if he was guilty of a crime(s). As Thomas stated in his headline, that would “hurt the nation” and implied that it would likely divide us further politically.

So let’s negotiate a deal.

However, not running for president again is not enough compensation. We won’t send him to jail, but as part of the plea agreement, he must apologize to the people of the United States for his conduct as president. And he must concur that:

he lost the election fair and square;

the election was not rigged;

he is to blame for helping to incite the insurrection on Jan. 6 at the Capitol;

he took money from his followers based on false pretenses (and will pay them back).

Only then can we have some closure and begin to heal from “his hurt” upon our nation.

Dave Wanucha

Mocksville

Instruction required

The testimony given at the June 21 hearing on the events of Jan. 6, 2021, should be required viewing for all of North Carolina’s congressional delegation.

The witnesses, each faced with extreme pressure, resisted that pressure with decency. They upheld their oaths. They did their jobs honestly and reported the facts. They have suffered for their decency, but they are clear of conscience.

It would be instructional for our delegation to see what decency in the realm of politics looks like, what it sounds like and what it is. How people in the arena can still behave with what used to be called “common decency” and is now, apparently, not common at all but rare. Our delegation who voted not to confirm the election of President Biden clearly requires instruction in the practice.

Sharon Johe

Lewisville

The point

What is the point of drag queens reading to children?

Drag queens perform for a living in nightclubs for adults. If wokeness or an anti-homophobic persona is trying to be achieved then why not have a lesbian or gay married couple read to the kids?

Conservatives believe in an objective moral truth from a living God. Most of us try to live lives that glorify him. Yet, we always seem to be called hateful when we disagree with anything mainstream.

We were called hateful in 2020 when we wanted the rioting and protests to end.

We were called hateful when we wanted a choice for masking our kids in school.

Now we are being called hateful when we disagree with having a drag queen reading.

Just because one disagrees with another does not equate to hate. It is just a differing opinion.

“Love is love” are the signs we read. However, the text messages and phone calls to some of the conservative leaders mentioned in your articles and TV broadcasts prior to the event were anything but loving.

We can see the moral decline of this country. It is blatantly obvious that schools and communities want to sexualize children at young ages.

We do not agree and will continue to “fight” that the truth prevails. However, our fighting will look a bit different. We fight on our knees in prayer and not by yelling profanity or showing body parts in protest.

Nikki Reed

Co-founder and co-president

The Conservative Women of Forsyth County

Winston-Salem

Important question

There is one very important question that I have not heard any of the Second Amendment zealots (specifically the NRA or local, state and federal elected officials, or the recipients of NRA political funds) answer:

Western European countries, have:

mental illness

violent video games and movies

nationalist political organizations and indoctrination

widespread social media with all of its potential evils

to some extent, foreign jihadists still carrying out acts of violence, etc.

What they don’t have is wholesale gun access by the general population (specifically assault weapons and related accessories).

Accordingly, Western Europe’s combined mass shootings and mass murders are minuscule compared to the United States of America. The question I would like answered is: Why is that?

David Botchin

Winston-Salem