The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

No exaggeration

The writer of the Dec. 7 letter “Not content” thinks the Journal exaggerates when it says that if the Supreme Court approves of the N.C. legislature’s independent state legislature theory, that would allow them to “assign their Electoral College votes to whomever they please” (“A day of dread for democracy,” Dec. 4). He says there’s no evidence to support this ability.

To me, the evidence is in the fact that our legislature has taken their desire to gerrymander all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The evidence is in the fact that several states lined up fake electors to try to overturn the 2020 elections. The evidence is in Jan. 6, 2021.

Or, as constitutional lawyer Andrew L. Seidel tweeted on Tuesday, “Put another way, if wrongly decided the opinion could give state legislatures the legal sanction, or at least cover, to overturn elections.

Incidentally, overturning an election was the goal of January 6th.”

If Republicans in our legislature can create an excuse to overturn elections, they will try to overturn elections, and the activist Supreme Court will likely assist them.

Perry Mitchell

Winston-Salem

Common ground

Thank you for the story highlighting the friendship between former Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board members Dana Caudill Jones and Elisabeth Motsinger (“Bridging the divide,” Dec. 6). The truth is that many of our local legislators get along fine and work well together. But the higher the level of responsibility goes — to the state then the federal level — the more difficult it is to find common ground. That’s one reason there’s so much conflict between Americans today.

Our U.S. senators and representatives need to learn a lesson from these public servants. If they can’t, maybe we need to bring them home and refresh their memories.

Lonnie Kirkman

Winston-Salem

Biden’s lies

Reading the Dec. 4 letter “Problematic” made me laugh so I just had to write and set the record straight. We don’t get that from the “legacy” media nor this paper. Here are some of President Biden’s lies:

In February 2021, Biden said when he took office there was no COVID vaccine available.

In July 2021, he told people “you’re not going to get COVID if you’re vaccinated.” (He got it twice in July and has had shots and boosters.)

In October, Biden said gas was over $5 a gallon when he took office. (It averaged $2.39.)

In July 2021, Biden said he “used to drive an 18-wheeler, man.” (Never did.)

In November, on the campaign trail, Biden took credit for the 8.7% Social Security increase for 2023. (It was his huge spending that caused the inflation.)

Time and again, Biden has mischaracterized the Trump tax cuts as only helping the wealthy, when in fact the Tax Policy Center said 60-76% of taxpayers benefited.

Neither Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris have been to the Southern border to see the problems they have caused, yet White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre keeps saying he has. (Fair Analysis estimates that 4.9 million illegal immigrants have crossed our border since Biden took office.)

In October, Biden told young activists that he had signed the debt forgiveness act into law and got it passed by a vote or two. (He passed it by executive order.)

These are just a few of many.

John Nelms

Advance

No reassurance

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife, Ginni Thomas, referred to the independent state legislature theory in 2020 when she tried to pressure state legislators into overturning the 2020 election results.

Republicans in Louisiana are right now trying to change the legal meaning of the term “Black” to allow itself to gerrymander districts. And the Republican leader, former President Trump, just advocated putting the Constitution aside so that he can be installed as president — two years past the last election.

So forgive me if I don’t feel reassured by the writer of the Dec. 7 letter “Not content.”

These people will do anything — cheat, steal and lie — to retain power. I have no doubt that if North Carolina Republican leaders win the right to gerrymander, they will also try to fix the Electoral College vote.

They’ve proved time and again that they respect no authority but their own.

Rodney Page

Winston-Salem