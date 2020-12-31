The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

A moral evolution

As Martin Luther King Day approaches, it is appropriate to look at the thoughtful and provocative writings of Shelby Steele, the author and social commentator. He is the son of a Black father and white mother, thus giving him a unique perspective on race relations in America.

According to Steele, "One of the most remarkable things in all of human history is the degree of moral evolutions, of moral evolution, that white Americans have made from the mid-60s to this day. No group of people in history have morally evolved away from a social evil that quickly and to that degree in this sort of short span of time.”

While obstacles still remain in the pursuit of racial equality, Steele is optimistic. He summed his philosophy this way: "What's interesting is how true it was, the message of the Civil Rights Movement — that what's important is our humanity, not our race."

Bruce Bedinger

Winston-Salem

Under the bus

