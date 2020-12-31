The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

A moral evolution
As Martin Luther King Day approaches, it is appropriate to look at the thoughtful and provocative writings of Shelby Steele, the author and social commentator. He is the son of a Black father and white mother, thus giving him a unique perspective on race relations in America.
According to Steele, "One of the most remarkable things in all of human history is the degree of moral evolutions, of moral evolution, that white Americans have made from the mid-60s to this day. No group of people in history have morally evolved away from a social evil that quickly and to that degree in this sort of short span of time.”
While obstacles still remain in the pursuit of racial equality, Steele is optimistic. He summed his philosophy this way: "What's interesting is how true it was, the message of the Civil Rights Movement — that what's important is our humanity, not our race."
Bruce Bedinger
Winston-Salem
Under the bus
During the next four years of President-elect Joe Biden’s term, whether I agree or disagree with him, my opinion may not be right but I’ll never be wrong.
When you vote for someone to be president remember: Is this the person you will be able to feel secure with for four years?
After four years of degrading harassment of President Trump, I’m happy our new president wants us to play nicey, nicey during his tenure. We were given the chance during the past four years of having someone who could make our country better, but we threw him under the bus time and time again.
For those who voted for Biden and his win, I’m happy for you and remember, you voted for him. I didn’t.
Are you better off now than you were four years ago?
Art Frauenhofer
Clemmons
Standing firm
My hat is off to Daniel Stanley at The Warehouse on Ivy for standing firm in his Christian belief ("Venue: No same-sex weddings," Dec. 23). What a wonderful world this would be if all Christians stood for our belief in our Lord Jesus Christ. Let the words of our Holy Bible be your guide, not our politicians.
Sylvia Carter
Germanton
An unbelievable impact
I would like to congratulate Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Although he didn't have his desired effect on the election, he has had an unbelievable impact on the Christmas of so many.
Bah, humbug.
C.W. "Kip" Clodfelter
Winston-Salem
The first hundred days
President-elect Joe Biden probably has more than enough suggestions for filling his first 100 days in office. But I can’t resist making a case for action to limit global warming.
Global warming is the increase in Earth’s average surface temperature. By extracting and using fossil fuels and by cutting down forests, humans have increased levels of carbon dioxide and methane (greenhouse gases). Greenhouse gases change the balance of energy reaching Earth and the amount radiated, producing climate change (global warming). In addition to higher temperatures, the impact of global warming includes sea level rise and coastal erosion, changed rainfall patterns, more destructive storms, melting of ice caps and changes in the range of some infectious diseases.
We must work toward keeping our planet livable. The Paris agreement on climate change was negotiated and adopted by 196 countries at a United Nations conference in 2015 and took effect in 2016. The goal is to limit Earth’s temperature rise to less than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (preferably 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).
Although almost all the world’s nations (188 countries) remain party to the Paris agreement, President Trump withdrew the United States, saying it would “punish the American people while enriching foreign polluters.”