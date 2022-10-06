The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Prevention

The writer of the Oct. 1 letter “Biden criticism” asks, “If Trump wanted to destroy democracy, why didn’t he do it while he was president?”

Well, it wasn’t for lack of trying. It’s only because there are three branches of government and the Democrats were able to control one for much of former President Trump’s single term. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is very effective. She knows what she’s doing.

There were also people in Trump’s administration, like Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and, God bless him, Vice President Mike Pence, who blocked his effort to overthrow the government.

Plus, the “bankruptcy king” isn’t very competent.

As for the letter writer’s conclusion, “It is wrong and hateful for the president (Joe Biden) to call Americans fascists,” even the ones who are? Why?

Ricky S. Phillips

Winston-Salem

An odd premise

The Oct. 2 guest column “If you are running for school board …” dismisses those who “think that school systems handled the pandemic incorrectly with virtual learning and mask mandates” and suggests that such critics should “bring (their) crystal balls to each school board meeting ... .”

This is an odd premise, given that leaders throughout the world and across the political spectrum didn’t require divination to conclude that keeping schools locked down was bad for students. For example, conservatives in Georgia and Florida reopened their public schools in 2020. And the more liberal government in Sweden never closed its public schools. They did not require a crystal ball to make these decisions. Rather, they relied on science, facts and logic.

The results are self-evident. A recent study in the International Journal of Educational Research concluded that primary school students in Sweden suffered no learning loss. Contrast that with our school system, where reading and math proficiency has plummeted.

It was clear by the summer of 2020 that students should return to school in the fall. But the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board voted repeatedly to keep our public schools closed.

The upcoming school board election is a referendum on the board’s Democratic leadership. The three Democratic at-large candidates, including the current board chair, are running together with the same platform. A vote for them is a vote for more of the same. But for reform, accountability and sound judgment, vote for my wife Sarah Absher and the Republican at-large candidates.

Alton Absher III

Winston-Salem

‘Great’ changes

It is very kind of the Journal to offer such “great” new options as an online website that offers “hundreds of available digital-only comics, puzzles and columns.” We, your readers, are happy that you are “excited” about these changes, but, clearly, most readers are not.

True, the future of newspapers is evidently “digital first,” as you wrote in your Sept. 13 print announcement of the most recent changes (“Changes coming to your Journal”). But it would be refreshing if you — and the many other once-glorious newspapers that have slashed their print editions to little more than flimsy newsletters — would own up to the driving force here: cost and profit.

Newsrooms have been gutted; news coverage has suffered; and the print product shrinks and shrinks until there is nothing left there worth reading. Now we print subscribers are greeted with ever-wider, front-page white-space margins that further squeeze out real content. More to get “excited” about!

Michael Weaver

Winston-Salem

Not a fan

Personally, I am not a fan of the changes that were recently made with the Journal. I am in agreement with the writer of the Oct. 1 letter “The recent changes.” After reading all of the gloom and doom in the paper, it is, or was, a pleasure to read all of the comics to at least bring some laughter!

I, too, am considering whether to continue with my subscription, especially with the increase in price of the paper and the deletion of the comics.

Debra Gaither

Winston-Salem