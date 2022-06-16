A joyous time

This is the time of year when we celebrate graduates. It’s a joyous time for reflection in many ways. Graduating at any level recognizes achievement but probably the first is finishing high school. Young people are celebrating and regardless of class ranking, receiving that diploma is a great accomplishment.

The more mature and appreciative graduate will not only celebrate their hard work but should remember how they got there: Teachers, counselors, staff, cafeteria workers, custodians and resource officers all played a role. However, someone had to guide and direct them so we should also celebrate the principals and their efforts to make graduation possible.

Being thankful now doesn’t mean we older folks don’t celebrate those same people from many years ago. I would like to celebrate Bob Deaton, who was my principal 55 years ago when I graduated from Reynolds and is celebrating 90 years this month. Firm but fair, he not only pushed the high achievers to excellence but provided the same quality to some of the more rebellious and underachieving students, like this writer. However, his leadership qualities and fairness with discipline has been appreciated over the years and helped guide me with marriage, family, work and service to others in church and community.

While I didn’t fully appreciate “Mr. Deaton” as a teenager, I certainly do now and celebrate him as a great principal while wishing him a happy birthday.

Joe Eskridge Sr.

Lewisville

Trump 2024

You can criticize former President Trump all you want. We were better off when he was in office. The price of gas was low and the price of groceries were reasonable. We didn’t run out of baby formula. He kept our taxes low. And Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t invade Ukraine on Trump’s watch.

The Democrats tried to stop him with two impeachments and now they’re trying to stop him with yet another investigation. But if he runs for the presidency in 2024 against President Biden, he’ll probably win and he’ll probably do so with a lot of Democrat votes. We were all better off when Trump was president.

Even former Attorney General William Barr says he’ll vote for Trump if he’s the 2024 nominee.

Jason Mann

Winston-Salem

The real fraud

They sent former President Trump $250 million for his “election fraud” fund and he didn’t use a cent of it to fight the election. There’s the real fraud.

He told them he would walk to the Capitol with them, then slinked away back to the White House.

When they were arrested, he didn’t pardon them.

He hasn’t contributed a penny to their families or legal defenses.

And they love him more. They hate the people who tell them the truth, like Rep. Liz Cheney, and love the man who lies to them and steals their money.

Yes, it’s a cult.

Leland Stoat

Winston-Salem

Blame Biden

With gas prices rising along with the price of groceries, are we really supposed to believe that President Biden and the Democrats have nothing to do with it? It’s all really former President Trump’s fault? Talk about refusing to take responsibility!

I understand there are a whole lot of things going on in the world today. I understand that there are things that are out of Biden’s control — like other countries. Speaking of which, prices are rising in other countries, as well, including gas prices.

And yes, there is some good economic news, including that anyone who wants a job can get a job, probably one that pays better than minimum wage — if they can afford the gas to go to work!

But really, does Biden take responsibility for nothing?

Bryan Byrd

Winston-Salem