The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

America first?

A slogan of Trump and his campaign is, “America First.” Since the election he has done everything he can think of to over turn the results.

He has spent a lot of effort to undermine confidence in the process.

He has asked state and election officials to break the law and change the will of millions of voters.

Election officials, and some of their families, have been threatened with bodily harm or worse because of his antics, and because a considerable number of people believe him.

All this on the basis of his claims of fraud, ballot-rigging and theft, the proof of which exists only in his mind.

A free and fair election and the peaceful transfer of power are the cornerstone of our democracy. Trump seems to be intent on tearing that cornerstone apart. It seems that if he can’t win by playing by the rules, he will do his best to destroy the system. He doesn’t seem to be aware of, or care about, any long-term damage his frivolous lawsuits and baseless claims may cause.

If all of his chicanery benefits anybody but him, I just don’t see it. It certainly doesn’t benefit America. Maybe he should consider revising his slogan to “a-ME-rica first.”