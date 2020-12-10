The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

America first?
A slogan of Trump and his campaign is, “America First.” Since the election he has done everything he can think of to over turn the results.
He has spent a lot of effort to undermine confidence in the process.
He has asked state and election officials to break the law and change the will of millions of voters.
Election officials, and some of their families, have been threatened with bodily harm or worse because of his antics, and because a considerable number of people believe him.
All this on the basis of his claims of fraud, ballot-rigging and theft, the proof of which exists only in his mind.
A free and fair election and the peaceful transfer of power are the cornerstone of our democracy. Trump seems to be intent on tearing that cornerstone apart. It seems that if he can’t win by playing by the rules, he will do his best to destroy the system. He doesn’t seem to be aware of, or care about, any long-term damage his frivolous lawsuits and baseless claims may cause.
If all of his chicanery benefits anybody but him, I just don’t see it. It certainly doesn’t benefit America. Maybe he should consider revising his slogan to “a-ME-rica first.”
Vincent Whitt
Clemmons
No creator? No way.
The writer of the letter “A possibility" (Dec. 2), had a point to make about Donald Trump. OK. But first, he described himself as a secular humanistic agnostic, and then, juxtaposed in the same sentence, stated that he believes in science and reason.
I wonder if the gentleman has considered the origin of reason. As an agnostic, he probably believes reason was produced by evolution — that it created his mind, with its power to reason.
But evolution is a mindless, reasonless process. Could something that has no mind create mind? Could evolution create something greater than itself? That would seem to go against reason.
So, that was a striking juxtaposition.
To make things even more striking, below that letter we found a piece by Cal Thomas, “We must worship the state, or else.” Thomas wrote that once we decide government endows rights, we’re not far from losing them.
If reason sprang from non-reason, how about human rights? Are rights an evolutionary human construct? Did we just make them up? Would such rights have any meaning?
In contrast, the American proposition holds that rights are endowed by the creator. However imperfectly, government is just the tool used to secure those rights. The goal is the blessings of liberty. It’s there in our founding documents.
But if you remove the creator, the equation falls apart. And, human beings being what they are, tyranny inevitably results.
If that happened, evolution wouldn’t care. But for some reason, we would.
David Shuford
Winston-Salem
Textbook transparency
What would you buy with $1,000? There are so many possibilities but for many college students, there may be only one option: textbooks. According to the College Board, the average college student spends more than $1,200 on textbooks and other materials over the course of a year.
This extra financial burden has hindered many students’ ability to effectively participate in school and, with the 2020 student loan debt at about $1.56 trillion, colleges need to consider the true cost of textbooks. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is one school that has taken on this issue by committing to textbook-cost transparency when students are registering for classes. This would allow students to select classes with more cost-friendly materials and to be more aware of the cost of each class.
As a current student at Forsyth Tech and a prospective UNC student, this issue is very important to me, as well as other students. I have known students who have had to spend their savings on a textbook on top of paying for classes, and that should no longer be the case.
This is just one step in combating the exuberant cost of textbooks and it is imperative that other colleges follow suit.
Eleanor McCutchen
Clemmons
Mitch arises!
Has Mitch McConnell become worse than our president? Trump is now in the rear-view mirror, still doing little as hundreds of thousands of Americans keep dying.
And Warp Speed? Who would not have done that, while ordering enough vaccine doses?
Meanwhile restaurants and so many other real American small businesses continue to suffer. We have two choices: Pretend they can operate safely with more deaths, or enact a meaningful new stimulus supporting people as we wait for vaccine help.
But as Senate Leader McConnell sees it: "Help? No. Republicans will not spend our rich friends' tax money on you! Get to work in those closing businesses!”
The CARES Act succeeded. Nothing done quickly is perfect, but if all the restaurant waiters, owners and customers could speak to poor McConnell, demanding the financial help American businesses deserve, this would end well, helping the unemployed, the hungry and the evicted.
Mitch knows business — after all he married into it and over $34 million. Since Reagan gave deficit spending the Republican OK, putting money into the economy through stimulus is clearly our only answer.
But we suffer as one power-hungry, soulless man, devoted only to his hate of Democrats, closes restaurants faster than you get your check at Waffle House. Mitch McConnell is an American citizen, but he’s not an American.
David Fergusson
Winston-Salem
