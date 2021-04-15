The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Political correctness is just a way of claiming something is wrong without having to consider or deal with the nitty-gritty details.

Donald M. VonCannon

Winston-Salem

Biden’s speech

I saw President Biden speaking at the lying-in-honor ceremony for Capitol Police officer Billy Evans on April 13. My first thought was, he didn’t have to do that. The president of the United States is a busy man, but he made time to honor a fallen officer. My next thought was, this could be a lot worse, and I think your readers know what I mean.

Biden was so compassionate, so warm and comforting toward Evans’ family. He gave the world a great example of how a president and a Christian should act and speak.

I don’t agree with everything Biden is doing in the White House. Our country has a lot of problems and I don’t know if he has solutions to them all. But I think he’s the right man for this time, and I’m glad that I can hold my head up high and say, “Yes, he’s my president.”

Pauline Brody

Winston-Salem

Leaving Afghanistan