The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Thomas’ commentary
I very much appreciate the Journal’s attempt to provide its readers with both liberal and conservative viewpoints on its Opinion page. But surely there are better conservative commentators than Cal Thomas to discuss important issues.
Consider his April 7 column, “MLB shouldn’t bow to political correctness.” He is critical of the MLB moving the All-Star Game and Delta and Coca-Cola criticizing the new Georgia election law.
First, Thomas admits he has not even read the new law and is basing his column on “Those who have reportedly read the law say it doesn’t say what critics claim.” Thomas makes no attempt to tell us what has been misinterpreted.
Second, and in my mind, more important, is his claim that Delta, Coca-Cola and MLB are trying to force political correctness on us. Apparently, Thomas missed the fact that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that corporations are “persons” and therefore, are entitled to donate to political campaigns. If they can donate to politicians, then they can certainly take advantage of their constitutional right to free speech and expression.
Would Thomas say people who are refusing to wear masks in crowded areas are engaging in political correctness? I doubt it, and until it is against a law, we have to recognize that it is their right to do so.
Political correctness is just a way of claiming something is wrong without having to consider or deal with the nitty-gritty details.
Donald M. VonCannon
Winston-Salem
Biden’s speech
I saw President Biden speaking at the lying-in-honor ceremony for Capitol Police officer Billy Evans on April 13. My first thought was, he didn’t have to do that. The president of the United States is a busy man, but he made time to honor a fallen officer. My next thought was, this could be a lot worse, and I think your readers know what I mean.
Biden was so compassionate, so warm and comforting toward Evans’ family. He gave the world a great example of how a president and a Christian should act and speak.
I don’t agree with everything Biden is doing in the White House. Our country has a lot of problems and I don’t know if he has solutions to them all. But I think he’s the right man for this time, and I’m glad that I can hold my head up high and say, “Yes, he’s my president.”
Pauline Brody
Winston-Salem
Leaving Afghanistan
I’m sure President Biden is going to receive criticism for his decision to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan. It’s not a good solution — but there is no good solution. We’ve been there for two decades and have accomplished nothing but to waste millions of dollars, lose thousands of American lives and make the Afghans hate us more. This is a country that refuses to be occupied and refuses to enter the 21st (or 20th) century.
I like positive solutions, but I can’t imagine one for Afghanistan. Occupying the country was probably President George W. Bush’s greatest mistake. We should have learned from the British and the Russians.
I would feel the same way if former President Trump had pulled our troops. We cannot succeed there. Nobody could. Their fundamental-religion-based problems run too deep.
We can’t risk further threats from the Taliban, though. The best thing we could do with Afghanistan is put a wall around it and not let anyone in or out.
But don’t blame Biden. He’s smart enough to know that this is a lose-lose situation and always will be. There’s no good way to leave the country. We need to just go.
Robert Randolph
Winston-Salem
This letter ran yesterday without the author’s name. We regret the error. – the editor