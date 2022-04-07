The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Atrocious cartoon

The editorial cartoon picturing Ukrainian war dead (April 6) also pictured Tucker Carlson asking whether pictures of war dead might be staged. The truth is Tucker Carlson never uttered these words. What is so atrocious about this cartoon is that it uses human tragedy in Eastern Europe to score political points against someone with whom some disagree. How sad to see it published in our paper.

Page West

Winston Salem

Deserves our vote

Forsyth County Commissioner Ted Kaplan has earned a reputation as a leader in building effective coalitions on the Board of Commissioners. His work has made a positive difference in our lives. From his service in the military in Vietnam to his 16 years in the N.C. legislature to his 12 years as a county commissioner, Ted brings a wealth of experience and demonstrated results.

Unlike his opponent, Ted always has represented all of Forsyth County, not just a slice.

Ted’s accomplishments while he was in the General Assembly include securing the initial funds for Innovation Quarter, for the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market and for the School of Filmmaking at UNC School of the Arts. These are tangible assets that help make our region distinctive and a place where people want to live and work.

As a commissioner he has lowered county taxes most years he has been on the board and raised teacher salaries. He is committed to bringing good jobs here, improving education, safeguarding our health and continuing to make Forsyth County a better place for all of us.

Ted Kaplan deserves our vote for Forsyth County commissioner at-large.

Gayle Anderson

Winston-Salem

Protecting four-legged rights

The March 26 front-page headline of the Journal called out, “Forsyth man accused of sex crimes against dogs.” So you know people read the article. I did. Apart from some gruesome details that were reported in a still-evolving case investigation, the most positive line in the piece was from Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr., who said, “The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will always pursue justice and protect the rights of those who live in our county — two-legged or four-legged.”

The board of directors of the Forsyth Humane Society obviously applauds this commitment. The humane society’s mission is to promote and provide for the humane treatment of every cat and dog in the county. We share this mission with many other community rescues and advocates.

We value our close working relationship with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services and welcome community engagement as we strive to achieve a 90% save rate of four-legged animals under our care by 2023. (In 2018, the save rate was 36%. It is currently 76%.)

Please consider volunteering, fostering or donating if you want to be part of this important work. For more information go to www.forsythhumane.org.

Brad Zabel

Pfafftown

Zabel is a Forsyth Humane Society board member. — the editor

Support for Russia?

How in the world can anyone, anyone, defend or justify Russia’s attack on Ukraine?

How in the world can anyone align themselves with people who call Russia’s invasion justifiable?

How can anyone align themselves with people who call Russian President Vladimir Putin smart or a genius and justify his atrocious attempt to subjugate and overpower a neighboring country? (I’m talking about Tucker Carlson and Rep. Madison Cawthorne.)

How in the world can anyone look at the dead bodies and support Putin?

And many of those people call themselves Christians? How in the world?

John Holthouser

Winston-Salem

QAnon brain

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the lifeblood of the Republican Party, on Monday claimed that the three Republican senators who say they’ll vote in favor of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court — Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney and Susan Collins — are “pro-pedophile” because they support the judge who followed the sentencing guidelines that Congress wrote.

This is your brain on QAnon.

Mary Linda Knox

Winston-Salem