The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Desperate lengths

Anyone wondering just what desperate lengths some will take to deflect blame from former President Trump need only read the Aug. 7 letter “A different take.” It began with the all-too-familiar right-wing whine that it would probably not be printed because it “goes against what I see in most of the letters,” a point the Journal effectively refuted simply by actually printing the letter. The writer then spent the rest of the letter spreading the type of disinformation that, as we have seen, can be dangerous (if not deadly) to the American people and the American body politic.

The writer stated that Trump has not been given credit for the speed and efficiency of Operation Warp Speed, which was false. President Biden praised those efforts on “The Late Show’’ on Dec. 18 and when he received his first dose on Dec. 21. But the most egregious disinformation was the false assertion that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris undermined the vaccine by criticizing its effectiveness. In fact, the writer carefully edited their statements to suggest reservations on their part. Biden and Harris were actually raising questions about Trump’s rollout of the vaccine and the risk the effort would become rushed or politicized.