The Readers' Forum: Friday letters
The Readers' Forum

The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Desperate lengths

Anyone wondering just what desperate lengths some will take to deflect blame from former President Trump need only read the Aug. 7 letter “A different take.” It began with the all-too-familiar right-wing whine that it would probably not be printed because it “goes against what I see in most of the letters,” a point the Journal effectively refuted simply by actually printing the letter. The writer then spent the rest of the letter spreading the type of disinformation that, as we have seen, can be dangerous (if not deadly) to the American people and the American body politic.

The writer stated that Trump has not been given credit for the speed and efficiency of Operation Warp Speed, which was false. President Biden praised those efforts on “The Late Show’’ on Dec. 18 and when he received his first dose on Dec. 21. But the most egregious disinformation was the false assertion that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris undermined the vaccine by criticizing its effectiveness. In fact, the writer carefully edited their statements to suggest reservations on their part. Biden and Harris were actually raising questions about Trump’s rollout of the vaccine and the risk the effort would become rushed or politicized.

Don’t believe me on any of these points. Go to PolitiFact for the truth, as I did. But do not, for the sake of our country and your own personal health, believe such letters. Disinformation, the last pathetic refuge of those who still support Trump, can be deadly.

Daniel Collins

Winston-Salem

President Joe Biden says the unchecked spread of disinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines is having deadly consequences. Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for Camp David Friday afternoon, Biden was asked what his message is to platforms like Facebook on the misinformation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Not big on strangers

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was recently in the news for speaking at a rally on July 23 in Alabama where she urged her freedom-loving followers to fight back against President Biden’s stormtroopers.

“You lucky people in Alabama might get a knock on your door because I hear Alabama might be one of the most unvaccinated states in the nation,” Greene told the crowd, which cheered at being unvaccinated. “Well, Joe Biden wants to come talk to you guys. He’s going to be sending one of his police state friends to your front door, to knock on the door, take down your name … and (ask) whether you’ve taken the vaccine or not.

“Yeah, well, what they don’t know is in the South we all love our Second Amendment rights, and we’re not real big on strangers showing up on our front door, are we? They might not like the welcome they get.”

I have felt this way about church people for decades. I’m so sick of them knocking on my door, taking down my name, asking whether I’ve been saved or not.

But I’m not sure; does this mean it’s OK to shoot them, or am I just supposed to threaten them with my gun? What would MTG do? I hope someone will let me know before I have to just decide for myself.

America first!

Mack Ferguson

Winston-Salem

It’s true

Former President Trump didn’t lose the election — Democrats and Republican election officials cheated.

It wasn’t Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 — it was antifa that wanted to stop the election certification process that would remove Trump from office.

It’s not Republicans who are causing COVID death surges in red states where they refuse to be vaccinated or wear masks — it’s illegal immigrants.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was only joking about shooting federal door-knockers — the left-wing, Democrat-complicit media misrepresented her by quoting her very words.

It’s true. Republicans can’t take responsibility for anything, can they?

Malcolm Ramsey

Winston-Salem

Why children?

Why in the world would the Republican governors of seven mostly southern red states ban children wearing masks while attending schools in this approaching school year? Because children can’t vote.

Jim Conrad

Winston-Salem

Can’t help but laugh

GOP: I don’t want to get vaccinated.

Also GOP: I don’t want to wear a mask.

Also also GOP: I blame the spread of the virus on illegal immigrants.

Keep it up, GOP; I need the laughs.

Michael Holmes

Winston-Salem

