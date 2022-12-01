The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Wave of the future

I would like to commend our city leaders for showing good sense in their choice of not buying e-cars for replacement vehicles. E-vehicles are the wave of the future but the future is not here yet. Significant improvements need to be made in batteries and storage technology before these vehicles are practical. We need to concentrate most of our resources on R&D in key areas such as batteries, hydrogen fuels and nuclear. This is best done at the national level. Chasing “feel good” legislated solutions on the local level is wasteful.

This seems to be occurring in the purchase of a few hybrid trucks in place of standard trucks at a nearly 50% premium (“After criticism, Winston-Salem looks to add hybrid vehicles to fleet,” Nov. 14). Hybrid vehicles are fine if their extra cost is justified by savings in operating cost, but the premium here would seem to make that unlikely. We need to concentrate our local resources on the critical needs that impact our future such as poverty, crime and education. Making headway on these issues will improve our current situation and make available more resources for the future.

Climate change is a worldwide problem that can only be solved on a worldwide basis. It will require a variety of solutions fitting the variety of circumstances around the world.

Anthony C. Kantor

Winston-Salem

Follow its teaching

To say that the Bible cannot serve as a moral compass because people who call themselves Christians do not follow its teaching (“An inadequate guide,” Nov. 29) is analogous to saying that our system of laws cannot serve as a model for an orderly society because criminals do not follow the law.

Romaine Poindexter

Kernersville

Day of prayer

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 has been designated a day of prayer in honor and mourning of the death of a baby christened Amanda Marie, which means "she who ought to be loved." This child was killed and her poor mother cruelly deceived to allow the audible broadcast of her abortion on NPR. The coercion of a vulnerable mother and blatant attack of human life is disturbing. If a child were killed in a car accident, her cries would not be aired on public radio.

We must re-humanize what the abortion industry and NPR dehumanize. Father Frank Pavone said, "We are not here to condemn you, but to express our love and care for you. We wish we could have helped you avoid abortion and want to help you heal from this wound."

Yes, abortion leaves a gaping wound in the heart of the mother. She will wake up one day to the realization that she has killed her own child. Mother Teresa said, "It is a poverty to decide that a child must die so that you may live as you wish." Let us realize the impact of abortion in the world today. Over 63 million babies aborted since 1973, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

This Christmas allow the hidden, humble, holy child Jesus Christ to enter into your heart and let us love and embrace the gift of life, born and unborn.

Brenda Forester

Lewisville

Rejecting Trump

It’s encouraging to see prominent Republicans like Sen. Mitt Romney and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticize former President Trump for meeting with white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Trump’s excuse — that he didn’t know who Fuentes was — reveals either his continued habit of lying or a high degree of incompetence. Either adds to the mountain of disqualifications for his presidential prospects.

But then, so does the inclusion of antisemite Ye. Trump can’t claim not to have known him.

I do have to wonder, though, if they would condemn Trump if he weren’t now so vulnerable after his endorsements failed. I also wonder how deeply his antisemitism has invaded the party that now seems to reject him.

Democrats have their own problems, but at least they don’t embrace white supremacists. Neither should Republicans.

Margaret Munson

Winston-Salem