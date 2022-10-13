The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

The actual goal

In response to the Oct. 7 letter “An odd premise”: COVID death rates in Florida and Georgia were more than 50% higher than in North Carolina. Because of COVID policies across our state, kids here were much less likely to lose primary caregivers. That doesn’t mean that school closures were executed perfectly (no policy ever is), but it highlights how difficult these decisions were and that the results are clearly not self-evident, like the author states.

More importantly, it didn’t have to be this way. If it weren’t for political objections to masks and distancing, we could have kept schools opened and had substantially fewer COVID deaths. By refusing to adopt these commonsense policies and behaviors, we put school board members in the terrible situation of having to weigh the costs of virtual schooling against the costs of more deaths.

We are now past the worst of the pandemic and schools are open. If the author’s (and his candidate-wife’s) goal is to help struggling students, then why isn’t that the focus of his letter? The obvious answer is because that’s not Sarah Absher’s actual goal. Absher is not working for our kids. She’s working for more airtime on Newsmax.

I’m voting for the commonsense candidates Richard Watts, Deanna Kaplan and Sabrina Coone-Godfrey for the at-large Board of Education seats. They will serve all children, families and school staff in this district.

Katie Grote

Winston-Salem

A greater concern

Republicans blame the Biden administration for high inflation in the United States. They are making it a major campaign issue in the upcoming election. What they fail to tell us is that inflation is a worldwide problem.

Of the 27 countries that make up the European Union, the U.S. inflation rate of 8.3% in August was lower than all but three EU countries (Finland, Malta and France). As an aside, former President Trump’s autocratic hero, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban, presides over an inflation rate of 18.6%.

I submit that inflation should be a concern in the election, but a greater concern is the threat to democracy posed by the MAGA Republicans. According to Nate Silver, out of 552 total Republican primary winners running for office, 201 fully denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Another 62 raised questions about fraud when courts said there were none. We should all be concerned about these election deniers. A secretary of state could refuse to certify election results that he/she thought were rigged. A governor could attempt to send electors to the Electoral College who went against the vote of the people. And a senator or congressman could vote to count the vote of the fraudulent electors. We came close in 2020 for these scenarios to play out.

So if you truly believe in democracy, please make sure you do not vote for a 2020 election denier. The only way to be sure is to vote Democrat up and down the ballot.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville

A serious problem

I appreciate the Oct. 6 opinion column about the fentanyl problem in the U.S. (“The monster coming for our children”). This is a very serious problem and this is the first time I remember seeing it addressed in the Journal. Please print more columns and more news stories about this problem.

Conservatives have expressed concern about fentanyl and used the problem to justify their desire for a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. But doing so, they ignore the fact that most of the fentanyl entering the U.S. comes through either international mail or through border access points. The U.S. Border Patrol has stopped record amounts of the deadly drug from entering the U.S. at these points.

That doesn’t stop conservatives from demanding a useless wall that can easily be scaled. I don’t know if they demand it through ignorance, through hatred for foreigners or because they think the symbol of the wall will be meaningful. But none of those reasons will stop fentanyl from being a danger to our children.

Michael Lender

Winston-Salem