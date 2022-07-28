The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Beacon of freedom

Thank you for the excellent July 22 editorial “We still must fight for marriage freedom.”

Facing the bill to affirm marriage equality for same-sex and interracial partners, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said it was “a stupid waste of time.” But like you wrote, it’s Republicans like Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Sen. Ted Cruz who turned this into an issue that requires a response.

Even if Rubio were right, not every bill that comes before the Senate has to meet unqualified praise from every senator to be voted on. If it did, nothing would ever be accomplished.

Rubio has a responsibility to consider seriously every bill that arises — as do our senators, Thom Tillis and Richard Burr. If they want this issue to go away, all they have to do is vote “yes” — like the vast majority of Americans would.

Some, like our House contingency — Rep. Patrick McHenry, Virginia Foxx and Ted Budd — apparently want to keep this issue alive. Or else they just revealed their bigotry by voting “no.”

The Democratic Party is now the beacon of freedom that Republicans once claimed to be.

Cindy Gausell

Winston-Salem

Beds for children

Thanks to Scott Sexton for the July 11 column “A bed of their own.” The collaboration of A Bed and A Book with Bookmarks to add books to their beds for kids program is unique to our community.

The number of children estimated to be sleeping on the floor in our community is daunting. The fact that there are now three local nonprofits that provide beds for children in need speaks to that need.

greeNest’s Up Off the Floor program was started in 2016 by greeNest co-founders Jan Barbee and Joanna Britt. Since that time, greeNest has gotten nearly 900 children “up off the floor” and into their own beds. Most referrals come through the school system, but greeNest can take referrals of children (birth-18 years) in need of beds from any of its 96 local partner agencies.

Up Off the Floor provides a new platform bed, mattress and bedding for each child referred. It pairs perfectly with greeNest’s Finally Home furnishing program. Finally Home offers furniture and housewares to individuals and families transitioning into stable housing. Beds, for both adults and children, are a critical component to their furnishing needs.

greeNest is able to operate Finally Home and Up Off the Floor through our generous community’s donations of dollars and gently used housewares, and through the hard work of its small staff and many volunteers who help run the programs Tuesday-Friday (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and every Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. Together, we have enough!

Charmaine Carrillo-Angino

Winston-Salem

Enough

Could we please just be done with Donald Trump, so we can pay attention to the fact that our dear country and our precious planet are on fire!

Ann Guill

Winston Salem

Biden is doing great

President Biden swallowed his pride and went to Saudi Arabia to try to get the country to increase its oil production — for the good of the American people. That’s something that an immature egoist like former President Trump would never be able to do.

Sorry, but reviving the Keystone Pipeline would take too long and wouldn’t accomplish anything.

Biden also got Mexico to agree to spend $1.5 billion on border security, which is in sharp contrast to Trump’s failure to get Mexico to pay a cent for his border wall.

I don’t understand why Biden’s poll numbers are so low. But I appreciate that he’s actually accomplishing things rather than standing in front of cameras and lying, like Trump did every day he was in office.

Biden has accomplished a great deal for America, shepherding us through COVID, passing the bipartisan infrastructure deal that, again, Trump failed to pass, and keeping an optimistic outlook even through hard times.

I think Biden is doing great. I wish him a swift recovery from COVID.

Gerald Bean

Winston-Salem