The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Explanation

“Hanes Mall is a posted Gun Free Zone,” the writer of the Aug. 3 letter “Explain” … explains. “‘No guns allowed’ is supposed to result in no shootings. Yet they keep happening. Somebody please explain.”

Sure, I’ll answer the snarky letter.

Businesses put up “Gun Free Zone” signs in hopes of encouraging people to leave their murder tools at home so that everyone there will feel — and actually be — safer.

Fewer guns; safer customers.

But they aren’t magic spells. The shootings happen because people ignore the signs. What about that is hard to understand?

He may as well have written: “The U.S. is a ‘no murder zone.’ Yet murders keep happening. Somebody please explain.”

I honestly don’t understand the antipathy some have toward efforts to keep people safe from being shot. Why would any decent human being try to discourage that? I certainly would not be stupid enough to shop at a store that hung a “Gun Encouraged Zone” sign.

Lonnie Burshinsky

Winston-Salem

Delayed action

Thank you for the July 24 editorial “Too hot for us to handle.” Each day that our government delays action on climate costs untold losses.

According to the NOAA:

Global temperatures rose 1.8 degrees F from 2001 to 2020

Sea level rise has accelerated from 1.7 mm per year in most of the 20th century to 3.2 mm per year since 1993

Sea ice in the Arctic has shrunk by about 40% since 1979

Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has risen by 25% since 1958 (and about 40% since the Industrial Revolution)

Snow is melting earlier and limiting fresh water in warm dry seasons.

If all of this change had happened over a single month instead of over the last several decades, especially the deaths due to climate change, would we be more alarmed? Would our government be so slow to take action?

We must remove climate change from the “political issues” bin and deal with it. Sen. Joe Manchin finally gave way and for whatever reason we are grateful. It would be easy to vote-shame the ones who are refusing to support climate action (Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis come to mind), but with hope, we will soon have a response.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would put a fee on carbon and return the money to households and would be the fastest and most cost-effective response to carbon in our atmosphere. Maybe that will be a part of the response we get. Soon.

Jim Grice

Winston-Salem

Republican support

Last week we watched Republican senators congratulate each other for blocking health care for veterans — Ted Cruz with an infamous fist-bump. Then we watched them block legislation that would cap the cost of insulin via private insurance. Good God, what are these people for besides tax cuts for rich people? That is their single only accomplishment in the last 10 years.

And they’re talking about sunsetting Social Security and Medicare? Good God, who votes for these people?

Linda Patrick

Winston-Salem

School air filtration

Since May 2020, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has indicated that to help prevent coronavirus transmission, filtration in heating and air conditioning systems in schools should be upgraded to MERV-13. CDC was essentially transmitting the standard established by American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). ASHRAE specifically notes that unproven technologies, such as bipolar ionization, should not be used in place of upgrading filtration to MERV-13 or adding standalone filters (HEPA or do-it-yourself versions such as Corsi-Rosenthal boxes).

I personally have advocated for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to adhere to this recommendation since December 2020. School superintendents Angela Hairston and now Tricia McManus, as well as the Board of Education, have refused to take action. Teachers, staff, parents, students and the public should be asking why.

Ellen Kay Endriss

Winston-Salem

Take his word

“Anyone being investigated by the FBI is not qualified to be president of the United States.” — Donald Trump, Aug. 3, 2016. I think we’ve got to take his word for it.

Ricky Johansson

Winston-Salem