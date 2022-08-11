 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

  • 0

Explanation

“Hanes Mall is a posted Gun Free Zone,” the writer of the Aug. 3 letter “Explain” … explains. “‘No guns allowed’ is supposed to result in no shootings. Yet they keep happening. Somebody please explain.”

Sure, I’ll answer the snarky letter.

Businesses put up “Gun Free Zone” signs in hopes of encouraging people to leave their murder tools at home so that everyone there will feel — and actually be — safer.

Fewer guns; safer customers.

But they aren’t magic spells. The shootings happen because people ignore the signs. What about that is hard to understand?

He may as well have written: “The U.S. is a ‘no murder zone.’ Yet murders keep happening. Somebody please explain.”

People are also reading…

I honestly don’t understand the antipathy some have toward efforts to keep people safe from being shot. Why would any decent human being try to discourage that? I certainly would not be stupid enough to shop at a store that hung a “Gun Encouraged Zone” sign.

Lonnie Burshinsky

Winston-Salem

Delayed action

Thank you for the July 24 editorial “Too hot for us to handle.” Each day that our government delays action on climate costs untold losses.

According to the NOAA:

  • Global temperatures rose 1.8 degrees F from 2001 to 2020
  • Sea level rise has accelerated from 1.7 mm per year in most of the 20th century to 3.2 mm per year since 1993
  • Sea ice in the Arctic has shrunk by about 40% since 1979
  • Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has risen by 25% since 1958 (and about 40% since the Industrial Revolution)
  • Snow is melting earlier and limiting fresh water in warm dry seasons.

If all of this change had happened over a single month instead of over the last several decades, especially the deaths due to climate change, would we be more alarmed? Would our government be so slow to take action?

We must remove climate change from the “political issues” bin and deal with it. Sen. Joe Manchin finally gave way and for whatever reason we are grateful. It would be easy to vote-shame the ones who are refusing to support climate action (Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis come to mind), but with hope, we will soon have a response.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would put a fee on carbon and return the money to households and would be the fastest and most cost-effective response to carbon in our atmosphere. Maybe that will be a part of the response we get. Soon.

Jim Grice

Winston-Salem

Republican support

Last week we watched Republican senators congratulate each other for blocking health care for veterans — Ted Cruz with an infamous fist-bump. Then we watched them block legislation that would cap the cost of insulin via private insurance. Good God, what are these people for besides tax cuts for rich people? That is their single only accomplishment in the last 10 years.

And they’re talking about sunsetting Social Security and Medicare? Good God, who votes for these people?

Linda Patrick

Winston-Salem

School air filtration

Since May 2020, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has indicated that to help prevent coronavirus transmission, filtration in heating and air conditioning systems in schools should be upgraded to MERV-13. CDC was essentially transmitting the standard established by American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). ASHRAE specifically notes that unproven technologies, such as bipolar ionization, should not be used in place of upgrading filtration to MERV-13 or adding standalone filters (HEPA or do-it-yourself versions such as Corsi-Rosenthal boxes).

I personally have advocated for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to adhere to this recommendation since December 2020. School superintendents Angela Hairston and now Tricia McManus, as well as the Board of Education, have refused to take action. Teachers, staff, parents, students and the public should be asking why.

Ellen Kay Endriss

Winston-Salem

Take his word

“Anyone being investigated by the FBI is not qualified to be president of the United States.” — Donald Trump, Aug. 3, 2016. I think we’ve got to take his word for it.

Ricky Johansson

Winston-Salem

How to write us

Please submit letters online to letters@wsjournal.com, with full name, address and telephone number. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

The writer of the Aug. 1 letter “Substantive due process,” claiming that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas doesn’t really have it out for same-sex marriage and contraception, reminds me of the conservatives who said they only wanted to return the issue of abortion to the states.

The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

What we pay at the pump affects not only the high costs we incur to go to work and travel, but also has a rippling effect through our economy in raising the costs of producing and transporting the things that we buy at the local supermarket and other stores.

The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Trump is suffering multiple investigations because his speech and his activities all seem criminal. But his supporters are too disconnected from reality to see that. They like the Trump Kool-Aid.

The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Justice Thomas, in his concurring opinion in the Dobbs decision removing the right to abortion, suggested that the decisions allowing gay marriage and contraception should be revisited by the court (presumably to be overturned).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert