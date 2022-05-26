The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Comfortable

Republican legislators are working hard to keep children from learning that gay people exist, that there are children who have two dads (“NC GOP unveils parents’ rights legislation,” May 26). But they’re quite comfortable with children learning how to hide under desks or behind doors, because men with guns might try to kill them.

The Republican Party is morally bankrupt.

Dean Bannon

Winston-Salem

The American dream

To America’s “leaders”:

How many Americans must die before we come to our senses? Our children are not safe at school; we are not safe at the grocery store; we are not safe at our places of worship; we are gunned down at malls, concerts, night clubs. ... Just why are Americans waiting to be slaughtered, so that the arms industry can rake in billions and so that the gun nuts can have their way? It is far past time to pass commonsense gun regulations! No one needs automatic weapons; their only use is to kill people more quickly.

Your ”thoughts and prayers” are meaningless, as is clinging to your notion of “pro-life.” I will believe you are pro-life when you:

Advocate for complete nuclear disarmament.

Enact commonsense gun regulations.

Support universal health care in the U.S.

Insist on an immediate response to the clear threat of climate change on this planet.

insist that the fathers of women with unwanted pregnancies be identified and made to support the child for 18 years.

Work for a fair tax code and decent wages and benefits for all Americans.

Clamp down hard on domestic terrorism, the forces of white supremacy and the sickness of the “great replacement theory.”

Ensure that democracy is upheld in the U.S.

Without these basic actions you are full of meaningless talk and the American dream will likely die in violence and fascism.

Lisa Lofland Gould

Winston-Salem

Party failures

The list of Republican Party failures is long, both while in power and as “the opposition party”: including guns, immigration, poverty, taxes and budgets, law enforcement, election and campaign reforms, health care, and prescriptions. We spend far too much money enabling these problems and not nearly enough well-managed investments to address them. Decent government should address our concerns.

Winston Churchill supposedly stated that America will do the right thing, after having tried everything else. But are we even trying?

Most Americans do not believe elections are rigged, but do believe we spend too much on campaigns; believe there are too many military-style weapons in the wrong hands; believe our tax system should be more fair and support a balanced budget; believe our laws should protect us and be fairly enforced; believe immigration is valuable for America, that health care costs too much, that climate change is real.

But tomorrow, again, we’ll have more gun deaths, hungry children and people unable to afford their prescriptions than in any other developed country … despite being the world’s wealthiest country. Surely we can invest our wealth more wisely.

Investments are made based on well-researched facts and opportunities; why don’t we legislate this way? Making informed decisions based on enlightened self-interest demands intellectual honesty and initiative.

“Amen” to the May 25 letter “Not alone.” President Biden and Democratic Party leaders are trying to do the right thing. Let‘s support and vote for candidates who will help us, not help themselves to the largess of power.

Len Preslar

Winston-Salem

Legislative inaction

Another day and another headline of a mass shooting, the unending barrage of violence to which many of us have become desensitized (“Gunman kills at least 21 at Texas school,” May 25). I grieve for those families who have lost loved ones who were innocently attending school, shopping in a grocery store, riding the subway or attending church only to be murdered. My mind embraces those who survived but have witnessed these horrendous acts and must live with those memories for the rest of their lives.

I am appalled by the inaction of our legislators to enact sensible background checks and gun-control legislation.

It is time for all of us who have been silent to dig in, get involved and show some compassion to those who have been affected and those who will be in the future if we continue to do nothing.

I urge Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to vote in favor of H.R. 8 to enact sensible background checks and get rid of the gun sale and online sale loopholes. I challenge all those who are concerned to make their voice heard, vote for candidates who are in favor of sensible gun legislation and give to organizations like The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence or Everytown for Gun Safety.

The time for apathy is well past. Let’s make a bipartisan and logical effort to stop this senseless violence.

Eileen New

Winston-Salem

Enough is enough

“Thoughts and prayers.”

Thanks to the insincerity of our elected officials, this has become a nauseating phrase to me along with the follow-up comments about helping families and communities “find closure” after another mass shooting. For more than two years, 50 Republican senators have refused to consider voting on a House bill on gun legislation for fear of losing their power and/or their seats.

On May 24, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas offered his condolences for the massacre of children in Uvalde, Texas. Later this week, he and Sen. Ted Cruz are scheduled to speak at an NRA convention in Houston.

Statistics show that since taking office, Sen. Richard Burr has received more than $6.9 million from the NRA. To date, Sen. Thom Tillis has received more than $4.4 million from the same source. That puts “political” per child value at $5,329.81 for Burr and $3,372 for Tillis. Pro-life evangelicals, where is your outrage?

Since 2009, there have been 288 mass shootings in the U.S. while at the same time Canada experienced two, France two and Germany one. That’s not the type of “world leadership” that I want the U.S. to show. Why do we, the voting public, continue to elect people who put our well-being and American democracy second to holding on to personal power? I am sick of lies and fake sympathy.

Republican senators, enough is enough, legislate or quit and leave.

James Wright

Lexington

Ironic

How ironic that your May 25 front-page story “Gunman kills at least 21 at Texas school” jumps to page 7 — right next to the ad for a gun and knife show at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

George Frye Jr.

Mocksville