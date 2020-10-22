The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

'Fun'
I’ve never been to — and would never go to — a Trump rally, so when the crowd, egged on by President Trump, chants “Lock her up,” “Lock him up” or “Lock them up,” I don’t know if it’s just boisterous fun, as Lara Trump told CNN, or if people are really urging Trump to just lock someone up.
If they’re serious, then they’re not advocating law and order or the Constitution — they’re advocating circumventing law and order and throwing someone in jail without a trial.
I’m sure Trump would be happy to do that if he could get away with it.
Give him four more years. He just might. He just might lock up anyone who challenges him. There are precedents for that sort of thing.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
Following mandates
COVID-19 is here and it's here to stay. Scientists are telling us that masks should be mandatory. Some of our politicians say that wearing a mask should be a choice.
But we all have to follow mandates. In my 44 years as a practicing dentist, I was required to follow professional mandates from the N.C. State Board of Dental Examiners "to protect the public health, safety and welfare" of the citizens:
- Initially securing a state license only after eight years of higher learning and after passing rigorous state and national board exams;
- Annually renewing the original license after extensive questioning of any legal or moral lapses the prior year;
- Renewing the DEA (narcotics) license every three years;
- Enrolling in 15 hours of annual continuing education;
- Acquiring a separate permit to administer anesthesia or sedation;
- Maintaining direct supervision of all personnel working in the dental office;
- Maintaining strict sanitary conditions in the dental office for staff and patients;
- Meeting all other OSHA requirements;
- Meeting Standard of Care requirements in the treatment of patients;
- Meeting numerous additional mandates added since the era of COVID-19.
Can one imagine that I would have a choice in adhering to the above mandates to protect public health? We know that individuals can help protect public health simply by wearing a mask.
My Republican Party has left me on the national and state level due to its cavalier attitude toward masking. I will be voting accordingly this year.
Sidney C. Teague II, DDS
Lewisville
Vote for the future
This election is about picking the candidates who are best for our future. For N.C. House District 74, I would ask that you consider Jeff Zenger.
I met Jeff through the construction industry. After working on a few projects, his understanding and fairness were evident. His honesty and integrity with his subcontractors impressed me. He asks for a product to be delivered on time, well-coordinated between different trades, and for the customer to be satisfied.
Jeff will take that same approach to his own business to tackle some of our state's biggest challenges — ending COVID-19, affordable health care, supporting teachers and creating jobs.
Please vote for Jeff Zenger for N.C. House District 74.
Ronnie Lee Brickey
Pfafftown
A fundamental issue
As we move toward the most consequential election of our lifetimes, we must collectively come to an agreement on a fundamental issue: Health care is a human right and must be treated as such by our elected public servants. That is why I’m proudly supporting Kathy Manning to represent the 6th Congressional District of North Carolina. Like many of us, Kathy has experienced firsthand how broken the health care system is when her daughter was diagnosed with a chronic illness. She has pledged to fight to make health care more affordable and accessible for all and undoubtedly has the political acumen to do so effectively.
We have decades of evidence indicating that the lack of affordable health care in this country disproportionately impacts those who need it most, particularly in low-income and minority communities. Amidst a pandemic, it is paramount that our representatives take proper initiative to protect their constituents and ensure they have access to the services they need.
Simply put, if you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything. Every person must have access to the health care they need. I am eager to vote Kathy Manning into office and hope many fellow North Carolinians do the same.
Wendy R. Woods-Hartwell
Winston-Salem
Dig a little deeper
Campaigns are never easy to suffer through. Negative innuendo abounds! Let’s take an easy one: Defunding the police. In the state Senate race for District 31 Joyce Krawiec supporters authorized a mailer that insinuates her opponent, Terri LeGrand, supports defunding the police. Their only motivation for this mailer can be to scare and unsettle voters because this is not what Terri LeGrand supports.
Terri supports improving our systems of public safety; she states, “Policing is a critical service and key component of public safety,” and “We need to assist the police so that they can effectively do their jobs.” This is what Terri believes. Terri also believes that safe neighborhoods are a result of healthy neighborhoods, so she supports affordable and accessible health care, including the expansion of Medicaid. She believes mental health services should be a part of that initiative. She understands the correlation between literacy and incarceration so she supports a strong public education system.
Checking out a candidate’s website is a way to learn about a candidate and verify the facts. Throw the negative ads away and dig a bit deeper to learn the truth. Take a minute to look at www.TerriLeGrand.org. You will learn the truth about a candidate with strong beliefs for a strong North Carolina. Vote Terri LeGrand, N.C. Senate District 31. We all deserve to feel safe in our own neighborhoods.
Chelsea Wiggins
Advance
Blame Trump and Tillis
Sen. Thom Tillis’ website claims that he “is fighting to protect your health and safety,” and that he has a “plan to keep NC safe and defeat COVID-19” and a “plan to hold China accountable for COVID-19.” Really? Has he shown these to the president?
More than 222,000 Americans are dead, most as a direct result of President Trump’s failure to develop and execute an effective national strategy, not surprising given his ignorance, incompetence and hubris. Tens of thousands more will die as he himself spreads the virus and ignores the science.
Blame China as the source of COVID-19, but blame Trump and his Republican enablers, including Tillis, for the catastrophic consequences. It is both astonishing and infuriating to compare the death totals in other countries with ours (See https://covid19.who.int/table):
- Nigeria, population 206.1 million, 1,113 deaths;
- South Korea, population 51.3 million, 430 deaths;
- Japan, population 126.4 million, 1,624 deaths;
- Australia, population 25.5 million, 897 deaths;
- Canada, population 37.7 million, 9,557 deaths.
We have to ask ourselves, why have so many other countries done better? What did they know and do that we didn’t? What can we learn from their experience?
Unfortunately, we know Trump will look only to his gut for guidance and continue to lie and mislead and downplay. Throughout it all, Tillis says and does nothing to counter this.
Cal Cunningham has his personal failings (as does Trump), but it is hard to imagine that he won’t be more effective “fighting to protect your health and safety.”
Steve Fletcher
Clemmons
