The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

We have decades of evidence indicating that the lack of affordable health care in this country disproportionately impacts those who need it most, particularly in low-income and minority communities. Amidst a pandemic, it is paramount that our representatives take proper initiative to protect their constituents and ensure they have access to the services they need.

Simply put, if you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything. Every person must have access to the health care they need. I am eager to vote Kathy Manning into office and hope many fellow North Carolinians do the same.

Wendy R. Woods-Hartwell

Winston-Salem

Dig a little deeper

Campaigns are never easy to suffer through. Negative innuendo abounds! Let’s take an easy one: Defunding the police. In the state Senate race for District 31 Joyce Krawiec supporters authorized a mailer that insinuates her opponent, Terri LeGrand, supports defunding the police. Their only motivation for this mailer can be to scare and unsettle voters because this is not what Terri LeGrand supports.