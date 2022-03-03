The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Consequences
Elections have consequences. If you voted for Joe Biden, don't complain about high gas prices, high food prices or the horrific killing of innocent men, women and children in Ukraine. You caused this. And it is highly likely that your IQ is as low as Biden's approval rating.
Ron Joyce
Lewisville
Biden's strength
President Biden, to anyone who knows his life story, obviously has a great deal of strength. He has endured some terrible tragedies in his life and continues to be resilient.
He was strong enough to win the 2020 election from an incumbent president, which is difficult under the best of circumstances.
Yet as he faces off with a foreign foe, Republican legislators, even as they condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin, just can’t resist getting in some kind of dig about Biden’s supposed lack of strength. People in Ukraine are dying and Republican legislators can’t stop playing politics. They can’t stop campaigning.
There was a time when American politics stopped at the border. But with the election of extremists and flamethrowers like Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. Ted Cruz, that standard has been eroded to the point that it’s now non-existent.
Note to Republicans: Keep your eye on the ball. The enemy is Putin.
Bethany Pare
Winston-Salem
Stop Russian oil
It is just inconceivable that the U.S. is funding the Russian war against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people by continuing to purchase Russian oil.
While gasoline prices have gone up about 40% in a year under President Biden, I feel that his administration is reluctant to discontinue the purchase of Russian oil because of this being an election year and to take such an action would drive gasoline prices up even more in the U.S. May I suggest that the federal taxes of 18 plus cents per gallon be eliminated until this war is over and go ahead and stop importing Russian oil. This would help alleviate the projected higher cost of energy for the American consumer and at the same time keep us from funding such a horrible and terrible war against Ukrainian people.
To continue to purchase Russian oil is to be a participant in this war crime. Americans are better than this.
Ray Branch
Bermuda Run
As we go to press, bills are being drafted in the Senate that propose stopping the import of Russian oil. — the editor
Climate measures
Is climate change good for the economy? Seems like some Republicans and business groups think so.
On Feb. 27, the Journal ran an article about the Biden administration’s effort to put a cost on the damage caused by burning fossil fuels and the resulting change to the climate ("As climate change costs mount, Biden seeks to price damages"). A federal judge blocked that effort at the urging of “Republicans and business groups (who) argued the emphasis on future damages would hobble the economy.” I wonder, do these Republicans and business groups think that more storms, floods, wildfires, heat waves, droughts and rising sea levels will be good for the economy? If so, maybe they should read the report issued in January by Deloitte, the large, pro-business accounting/consulting firm.
In “Turning Point: A new economic climate in the United States,” Deloitte predicts that if fossil fuel emissions are not reduced, $14.5 trillion and millions of jobs will be lost from the economy between now and 2070. On the other hand, transitioning to a clean energy economy will add $3 trillion to GDP and create jobs.
It would be nice to hear from Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and their Republican colleagues about this. Do they think climate change will be good for the economy? If they agree with Deloitte that climate change will be bad for the economy, what measures do they support to spur the transition to clean energy?
Bill Blancato
Winston-Salem
Right?
Have I got this right?
President Biden offered assistance to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky without threatening to extort him first?
Times sure have changed.
Buddy Osborne
Winston-Salem