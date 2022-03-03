The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Stop Russian oil

While gasoline prices have gone up about 40% in a year under President Biden, I feel that his administration is reluctant to discontinue the purchase of Russian oil because of this being an election year and to take such an action would drive gasoline prices up even more in the U.S. May I suggest that the federal taxes of 18 plus cents per gallon be eliminated until this war is over and go ahead and stop importing Russian oil. This would help alleviate the projected higher cost of energy for the American consumer and at the same time keep us from funding such a horrible and terrible war against Ukrainian people.