The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

A step forward

The editorial page headline "Expect more gun violence" (Oct. 18) certainly caught my eye. As an educator and mother of three, gun safety is (sadly) on my mind frequently.

The editorial ends with the sentence, "This will not change until enough of these gun deaths turn enough citizens into activists who demand better from their leaders." Many readers may not consider themselves activists, but there is a simple thing we can all do to make our community safer: VOTE. Early voting started Thursday. You can register and vote at the same time during early voting.

Find your sample ballot, polling locations and hours at fcvotes.com.

When you vote, please vote for Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate. She has the endorsement of Everytown for Gun Safety. A vote for Cheri Beasley is a vote for a safer community, and hopefully we will not need to "expect more gun violence." Your vote is a step toward being an activist who demands better from their leaders.

Jessica McCrory

Winston-Salem

Durable democracy

As we approach Nov. 8, remember The Big Lie — born, raised, nurtured and still being thrust upon us by former President Trump and his MAGA extremists — even as the Big Lie was debunked, disproved by many, including Trump's own attorney general and numerous courts. And still, to this day, Trump has failed to produce any evidence whatsoever of "massive voter fraud."

But what Trump and his followers did spawn was the ruthless Jan. 6 attack on our nation's Capitol. The Jan. 6 insurrectionists, some wearing tactical assault gear, carried Trump flags and a Confederate flag; assaulted law enforcement officers; stormed into the Senate chamber; and wanted to "hang Mike Pence." Trump, meanwhile, watched the insurrection unfold on TV in his private dining room off the Oval Office — and did nothing.

Those scenes of brutality on Jan. 6 are forever etched in our memories. We shall never forget.

Let's make this crystal clear: Jan. 6 was an insurrection against the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election and our historical peaceful transfer of power. The facts are not in dispute. Neither is the truth. Those who participated directly; those who conspired and allowed this to happen; those who have enabled, denied or remained silent must be held accountable and not be allowed to remain in positions of public trust. Economic concerns, including inflation, though painful, come and go. The issue for this election is the durability of our American democracy and the rule of law.

John W. Stone Jr.

Kernersville

Outstanding candidate

As someone who has lived in one of the most rural areas of the county and inside the Winston-Salem city limits, I understand the need to have elected officials who will represent all of our citizens. I am supporting Dan Besse for the at-large seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners because he has demonstrated his concern for all of our residents.

Dan has spent most of his campaigning time in activities aimed at listening to the people of Forsyth County. He has heard the concerns about issues that people seem to share in common and issues that are specific to various communities. He has heard common issues concerning the school system ranging from educational equity to campus safety. He also has heard about the impact specific developments can have on a community.

Dan’s greatest pledge during his campaign has been to help the county, city and towns work together on behalf of all the people of Forsyth County. I know that’s not an empty promise. His years of service on the Winston-Salem City Council are proof of his ability to reach out to the other elected officials, regardless of political party, in an effort to get work done.

I also know that if Dan is elected, he will continue to show up, listen and learn from the people he will be serving. It is that commitment to all of us that makes Dan Besse an outstanding candidate for Forsyth County commissioner at-large.

Nancy Young

Winston-Salem