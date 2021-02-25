The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Forgotten president

Impeachment trial

Never mind that the reason that the trial did not occur until Trump was out of office was because McConnell refused to accept the impeachment charges until after Trump was gone. Never mind that the Senate, which had power to decide the question of jurisdictions, had decided that it did have jurisdiction. Then McConnell proceeded to ignore the decision of his own Senate that the trial was constitutional, and pretended, with indignation, that Trump acted against his duty to protect the country’s institutions, but could not be convicted due to procedural grounds, which are illegitimate. McConnell in his speech noted that Trump’s intent for violent attack was clear for weeks before the Jan. 6 insurrection. However, McConnell himself was silent during this time and did nothing to quell or dispute the Big Lie.