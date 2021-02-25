The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Forgotten president
The Republicans are criticizing President Biden’s nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, for being overly insulting and partisan in her tweets? I guess they forgot who was president before Joe Biden.
I guess the rest of us should, too.
April Reaves
Winston-Salem
Impeachment trial
I can’t believe Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s speech after former President Trump’s impeachment trial. He confirmed every point of the House managers’ case against Trump, then hid behind a procedural dodge that the trial was unconstitutional. What? He attempted, unsuccessfully, to have it both ways.
Never mind that the reason that the trial did not occur until Trump was out of office was because McConnell refused to accept the impeachment charges until after Trump was gone. Never mind that the Senate, which had power to decide the question of jurisdictions, had decided that it did have jurisdiction. Then McConnell proceeded to ignore the decision of his own Senate that the trial was constitutional, and pretended, with indignation, that Trump acted against his duty to protect the country’s institutions, but could not be convicted due to procedural grounds, which are illegitimate. McConnell in his speech noted that Trump’s intent for violent attack was clear for weeks before the Jan. 6 insurrection. However, McConnell himself was silent during this time and did nothing to quell or dispute the Big Lie.
Sen. Richard Burr voted against the jurisdictional question of the constitutionality of the trial, but when the Senate decided that it did have jurisdiction he set about to decide on the substance of the issue, which was clear-cut. Kudos to Burr and the other six Republicans who voted with him.
The senators who voted against conviction yielded to self-preservation politically rather than the protection of our democratic institutions by conviction.
Evan Ballard
Elkin
Just plain mean
I don’t know. Whatever else he was, Rush Limbaugh was just plain mean (“Conservative radio host Limbaugh dies,” Feb. 18). Maybe he did some good things, but he made a living by being mean to people and I don’t know how you make up for that. They were usually people who were trying to do good things, or people who were fighting discrimination.
Limbaugh promoted discrimination. He liked keeping people down. He made fun of people who died from AIDS.
He called Chelsea Clinton a dog when she was 13. I don’t think conservatives would like Baron Trump being made fun of that way.
He was mean to people who already had a lot of people being mean to them.
I don’t know how people can think that he was funny or commendable in any way.
I think people who liked Limbaugh need to examine their hearts.
Fred Gruber
Winston-Salem
Assuming unfairness
The changes passed recently to the state’s K-12 social studies standards deepen an existing problem — teaching from a viewpoint that assumes that unfairness against certain groups of people is built into U.S. democracy (“New social studies standards tackle ‘hard history,’” Feb. 5). It’s an assumption incompatible with the absolutely fair structure of the founding: the rule of law, individual rights, an independent judiciary, free elections, etc. Unfairness has persisted in America in the many, many failings of individuals all around, but teaching must emphasize our inherent framework for liberty independent of racial, ethnic and gender groups.
With these standards, schools encourage apathy and cynicism among students, undermine their confidence in our institutions and in themselves, and break down the openness and curiosities that exist among people who value each other as individuals — all the opposite of what civics should teach in a free society that depends on participation.
There’s no going back on this curriculum, but the state Board of Education must still choose “supporting documents” to help teachers with it.
Journal, cover this process prominently. Parents, speak up if you are uneasy about what your children are being taught. Voters, governors choose members of the Board of Education, for eight-year terms, one of their most important jobs; remember that the next time you have to choose a governor.
Kelli Logan Rush
Pfafftown