The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

These are just two examples upon many of Christians who don’t really care about the effect their religion has on people.

There are more verses in the Bible about greed than homosexuality (and none about being transgender), but you never hear about Christians refusing service to someone because they’re greedy. The Bible condemns adultery, but Christians never object to the wedding cakes of people on their third marriages. Evangelicals voted for an unrepentant serial adulterer for president in 2016 and 2020.

All this tells me that while there may be a few “good” Christians, many of them are nothing but hypocrites. They don’t take their own religion seriously. They shouldn’t expect me to.

James T. Fuller

Winston-Salem

Scapegoats