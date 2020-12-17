The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

I attribute lives saved by the task force not to absent leadership, but to task force members who risked their jobs to speak truth to power, at times even publicly correcting or contradicting the president.

How long did it take before Operation Warp Speed was announced? I would postulate that idea rose to the surface only because someone convinced Trump that an immediate vaccine would save his chances for reelection. Imagine his irritation to learn that science and medicine didn’t march to the tune of his drum and could only be rushed so much.

How many thousands of lives would have been saved if Trump and Pence had acknowledged the virus and its severity sooner? Yes, there was a brief period when medical experts studied the virus and adjusted their opinions and guidance about masks. But imagine how many people could have been saved if Trump had been more concerned about lives than about his macho image. Suppose he had encouraged his base to wear masks. Suppose he had aggressively enacted the Defense Production Act early enough to ensure an adequate supply of readily available personal protection equipment and ventilators.

Wow! That would have been a leader worth lauding.

James H. Dilda

Kernersville