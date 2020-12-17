The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Violated their oath
I’m writing to bring attention to the fact that three of our local congressional representatives chose to support the Texas effort to overturn the will of the people in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Reps. Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx and Mark Walker all signed onto the lawsuit that would have reversed the will of 10 million voters in those swing states. Subsequent recounts in all those states verified the initial outcome.
These three have violated their oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America. They should be held accountable. The House of Representatives has two options: The House could expel them; that requires a two-thirds vote of the membership, and we all know that won’t happen. The second option is censure and reprimand. That action requires a simple majority of the membership. At minimum, voters should not return these three to office.
Bob Alexander
Kernersville
Holiday lights
Sonny Steele, the protagonist in the film “The Electric Horseman,” knew that the racehorse Rising Star’s essence was being stolen by drugging the stallion and covering it with strings of lights just to show it in Las Vegas casinos. The horse’s owners used the horse for greater corporate profits.
Forsyth County is stealing the essence of Tanglewood Park by gussying up the park with holiday lights. This robs the essence of a natural park even as concurrent overdevelopment further degrades the park. So, OK, money is more important than nature’s essence?
But it’s absolutely unnecessary to further destroy the park’s essence by wasting public funds and staff efforts destroying forested and buffered edge habitats with chainsaws and herbicides.
Bring back our indigo buntings, yellow-billed cuckoos and other buffer and forest edge songbirds. Restore their essential habitats. Restore some of the park’s natural essence. There has to be a balance or the park’s true essence will be stolen from the park and us forever.
Ron Linville
Kernersville
Linville is a former Tanglewood Park assistant park director. — the editor
Liberty and equality
As we enter the Christmas season, I’d like to think that we could all start practicing a little more generosity.
We’ll never all agree on everything, but couldn’t we agree to act and speak with respect for one another? Couldn’t we agree that every eligible person should be allowed, indeed encouraged, to vote? If we don’t agree to the American ideals of liberty and equality, we’re no different from any other country.
I grew up in a nation in which members of different political parties accepted that people of other political parties had every much a right as themselves to exist and run for office.
I know that not everybody is happy with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. But they ran for office and they got the votes, just like any other candidate would. Their message resonated with the American people.
If outgoing President Trump set a precedent of obstruction and denial that repeats in 2024, he will have done a great disservice to the American people that outweighs anything good he accomplished.
We need to get back to respect, compromise and cooperation. The only other alternative is civil war and anyone who wants that is a fool.
Mary Linda Knox
Winston-Salem
Trump's leadership
A letter writer (“Trump’s success,” Dec. 15) recently lauded President Trump for leadership in Operation Warp Speed and for his and Vice President Mike Pence’s leadership of the coronavirus task force. Is that the same Trump and Pence who were absent from task force meetings or who didn’t even hold meetings?
I attribute lives saved by the task force not to absent leadership, but to task force members who risked their jobs to speak truth to power, at times even publicly correcting or contradicting the president.
How long did it take before Operation Warp Speed was announced? I would postulate that idea rose to the surface only because someone convinced Trump that an immediate vaccine would save his chances for reelection. Imagine his irritation to learn that science and medicine didn’t march to the tune of his drum and could only be rushed so much.
How many thousands of lives would have been saved if Trump and Pence had acknowledged the virus and its severity sooner? Yes, there was a brief period when medical experts studied the virus and adjusted their opinions and guidance about masks. But imagine how many people could have been saved if Trump had been more concerned about lives than about his macho image. Suppose he had encouraged his base to wear masks. Suppose he had aggressively enacted the Defense Production Act early enough to ensure an adequate supply of readily available personal protection equipment and ventilators.
Wow! That would have been a leader worth lauding.
James H. Dilda
Kernersville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!