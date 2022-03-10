The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Worst tactics
In the March 8 Washington Post, columnist Catherine Rampell writes: “Republicans are setting a trap for President Biden. They’re demanding he take actions that will raise gasoline prices — with obvious plans to attack him politically after the prices rise.”
She’s right, of course. Republican legislators can’t even condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin without criticizing Biden.
Why are Republicans playing politics while Russia is attacking Ukraine and threatening the rest of the world? For that matter, why were they attacking doctors, nurses and medical professionals while COVID was ravaging our communities? Why are they always playing politics? Is there nothing that will unite them with the rest of America?
I am so sick of the “all campaign, all the time” tactics of the GOP. They’re not interested in helping the American people. They just want power and they’ll resort to the worst tactics to get it.
Sheila Kendall
Winston-Salem
‘Personal freedom’
I take exception to the March 6 letter “Tyranny.”
The writer defends his vaccination refusal based on the grounds of personal freedom. I have heard this repeatedly from many of the more selfish citizens in our midst. We live in a community and with freedom in a community comes responsibility; it’s a two-sided coin. Simply put, your freedom ends where my nose begins. We have to learn to live together and that means compromise; give and take, respecting the greater good.
You do not have the right to, possibly, contract COVID, pass it to friends, coworkers and family members, cause the deaths of others and possibly cost the community thousands of dollars for your health care simply because “you have the right.” Do you think you have the right to drive in the left lane or go 100 mph in a 35 mph zone as an expression of your “personal freedom”?
Speaking personally, I viewed this lifesaving vaccine as a great gift of science and I couldn’t wait to receive it. Indeed, over the last 15 months I’ve voluntarily and eagerly received four doses (the original two plus two boosters, each six months apart) and I consider it a privilege to have lived where this was possible. I was not compelled to get the vaccine; I willingly chose to and did not relinquish one iota of “personal freedom” in the process.
Kenneth R. Ostberg
Winston-Salem
Gun violence
To stop killings, bring back stop-and-search laws.
Felons are carrying guns because they know they will not be stopped and searched.
Others carrying guns will not want to be stopped and arrested.
Most who are carrying guns are not carrying them for protection, but they’re having fun, like it’s a sport. They are shooting at houses, cars, people on the streets and in their homes.
Whoever is doing the killings, be it whites, Blacks, Hispanics or Asians, racism should not be used as a excuse to stop the law. The law will stop the killings of innocent people.
Everyone knows that the present gun laws are not working.
Talk and promises will not stop the killings.
It’s time to use strict action and bring back the stop-and-search laws.
Lives will be saved and American citizens will feel safer.
Ron Kirkpatrick
Kernersville
A telling announcement
Mark Walker’s announcement that he wants “every boy and girl to know that their rights don’t come from the federal government but from their creator, God almighty” (“Walker, Robinson speak at W-S church,” March 7) is both depressing and telling. Apart from being patently false, he is cunning in that he is focusing on children to spread his disinformation. After all, what enlightened, intelligent adult would believe in childish drivel such as talking snakes, burning bushes and arks full of animals?
Additionally, if we are to believe our rights come directly from the 10 Commandments (as Pastor Walker probably does), why are so many of them illegal with the first actually prohibited by the First Amendment?
Fortunately, all children grow up and most stop believing in nonsense. This is what enables us to solve real problems in the real world, the only one we know of.
With hope, Pastor Walker can return to the pulpit, where he can be restrained to lying only on Sundays.
Tracy Long
Pfafftown