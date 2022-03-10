The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

The writer defends his vaccination refusal based on the grounds of personal freedom. I have heard this repeatedly from many of the more selfish citizens in our midst. We live in a community and with freedom in a community comes responsibility; it’s a two-sided coin. Simply put, your freedom ends where my nose begins. We have to learn to live together and that means compromise; give and take, respecting the greater good.

You do not have the right to, possibly, contract COVID, pass it to friends, coworkers and family members, cause the deaths of others and possibly cost the community thousands of dollars for your health care simply because “you have the right.” Do you think you have the right to drive in the left lane or go 100 mph in a 35 mph zone as an expression of your “personal freedom”?

Speaking personally, I viewed this lifesaving vaccine as a great gift of science and I couldn’t wait to receive it. Indeed, over the last 15 months I’ve voluntarily and eagerly received four doses (the original two plus two boosters, each six months apart) and I consider it a privilege to have lived where this was possible. I was not compelled to get the vaccine; I willingly chose to and did not relinquish one iota of “personal freedom” in the process.