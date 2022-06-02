The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Political points

Politicians using the Uvalde tragedy to score political points — isn’t this what state Sen. Joyce Krawiec did in her June 1 guest column (“Working to keep our children safe”)?

A brief reading of her column would make you think that N.C. GOP laws were the formula for a maximum security prison. Painfully absent are any references to gun safety laws, while our children are sacrificed on the altar of gun fetish.

Before Sen. Krawiec takes a victory lap, she should search her heart for the reasons why American children die from guns at a higher rate than auto accidents.

I pray that she and others in the General Assembly truly do something to save lives in the United States!

Arthur R. Kainz

Winston-Salem

Our free state

Time magazine published “What Makes Teens Tick” on May 10, 2004. The article summarized the results of MRIs being used to examine almost 2,000 children as they aged. The astounding conclusion was the teenage brain can take up to the age of 25 years to fully form the “prefrontal cortex.” The prefrontal cortex allows, among other characteristics, impulse suppression, evaluation of the consequences of actions and correctly reading facial emotion.

In the United States, 18-year-olds are allowed to legally purchase AR-15-type weapons. Science says they cannot properly suppress impulses, correctly determine others’ emotions or weigh the consequences of killing people. This is crazy!

But 18-year-olds serve in the military and shoot military-grade weapons. True, but one cannot imagine the military giving an unsupervised 18-year-old an AR-15-type weapon and all the ammo they need to commit mass murder. Military weapons are “well regulated.” So here’s my suggestion:

No military-style guns sales to anyone under 25.

No other gun sales to anyone under 21.

The Second Amendment says, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” How can an 18-year-old, without a fully formed prefrontal cortex, without the ability to weigh the consequences of his or her actions, without the ability to suppress impulses, provide any security to our free state? They provide the exact opposite! They terrorize our free state.

Ellen F. Reece

Boonville

No benefit?

I am disheartened to see another well-regarded writer has been dropped by the Journal (“Looking back: Three decades of visual art around Winston-Salem,” May 22).

For decades, Tom Patterson’s art column has been invaluable to the arts community in our “City of Arts and Innovation.” Unfortunately, with Tom’s departure, readers such as me and many others have lost the benefit of his institutional knowledge of all things artistic in our city.

I have continued to subscribe to the Journal to support the few journalists who remain. But I’m reminded every day that Lee Enterprises sees no benefit to investing in quality coverage of our community. How can we be an informed citizenry if we have no reporters to cover local institutions?

Jessica Tefft

Winston-Salem

Now is the time

I appreciated hearing what the legislature has done to keep our kids safe in state Sen. Joyce Krawiec’s June 1 guest column, “Working to keep our children safe.” Thank you! What I didn’t hear was anything about gun safety.

There was nothing about universal background checks, red flag laws, banning assault rifles, banning high-capacity magazines or limiting the amount of ammunition one can buy. Why is that? Instead, Krawiec says “There will be plenty of time for that later.”

If this isn’t the time to talk about gun safety, then when is it? And when has Krawiec talked about it? Her column seems to be more of a distraction and dodge to say, “Don’t look at the gun safety issue.”

Now is the time to talk about it. Legislators who don’t want to deal with gun safety when the vast majority of the country wants commonsense solutions need to be voted out of office.

The Rev. Duke Ison

Winston-Salem