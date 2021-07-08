The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

So Kaepernick and Berry protest the pain they experience because of racism — and that “induces” racism rather than empathy in the letter writer.

It sounds to me like he was already there, he just needed an excuse.

“We paid for our right to complain; these people didn’t,” he says of he and others who served — who are, apparently, the only Americans who have the right to protest anything. You’d think he’d understand that he served to support every American’s right to free speech.

The writer can add his name to the long list of those who object to any kind of protest performed by Black people, even silently standing or kneeling. There’s no way to please them except to just shut up and accept that you’re going to be discriminated against.

With allies like this, we don’t need enemies.

Malcolm Ramsey

Winston-Salem

Don’t do it

A suggestion for everyone who sets off fireworks in residential neighborhoods: Next year, don’t do it. Send the money to your local animal shelter. That way you’re helping animals rather than tormenting them.