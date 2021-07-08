The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

In reality
In response to the July 5 letter “The American version,” the writer took a small line out of a four-page Encyclopedia Britannica overview of critical race theory and contended that that was the entirety of the concept. In reality, the first paragraph sums it up as follows: “intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of colour.”
A more boiled-down definition would be “a body of legal scholarship and an academic movement of civil-rights scholars and activists in the United States that seeks to critically examine U.S. law as it intersects with issues of race in the U.S. and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice.” Quite frankly, it says, in layman’s terms, that we need to look at how we have treated and are treating each other and how we can make it better. I.e., let’s teach a non-whitewashed version of our history.
Howard R. “Bud” Stentz Jr.
Clemmons
CRT promoter
The writer of the July 5 letter “The American version” says that critical race theory is “not a contrived controversy.” But it is. We know it is because we can actually trace the protests about it to the man who contrived and promoted it.
As reported by The New Yorker (“How a Conservative Activist Invented the Conflict Over Critical Race Theory,” June 18), his name is Christopher F. Rufo and he’s a Republican activist. He took an obscure, decades-old academic theory, turned it into a political weapon and found a welcome home for it on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — ground zero for lies and conspiracy theories.
The letter writer is right when he says: “Unlike adults, children do not have the intellectual capacity to understand and evaluate abstract principles such as political views, particularly controversial ones as CRT.” And that’s why it’s a graduate school-level topic, not a grade school-level topic.
The Loudoun County (Virginia) school board was blindsided by the attacks on it because, as its members said over and over again, they are not teaching critical race theory. Hysterical conservatives now identify anything about race as critical race theory. Way to be manipulated.
Phillip Bent
Winston-Salem
Already there
I don’t know if I’ve ever read a letter that was as much of a self-own as “Of its own weight” (July 6).
The writer says, “Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Olympian Gwen Berry do more harm than help to their cause by alienating their potential allies — me, at least. I never had any racial prejudice that I was aware of, but these people will induce it if I don’t guard myself.”
So Kaepernick and Berry protest the pain they experience because of racism — and that “induces” racism rather than empathy in the letter writer.
It sounds to me like he was already there, he just needed an excuse.
“We paid for our right to complain; these people didn’t,” he says of he and others who served — who are, apparently, the only Americans who have the right to protest anything. You’d think he’d understand that he served to support every American’s right to free speech.
The writer can add his name to the long list of those who object to any kind of protest performed by Black people, even silently standing or kneeling. There’s no way to please them except to just shut up and accept that you’re going to be discriminated against.
With allies like this, we don’t need enemies.
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem
Don’t do it
A suggestion for everyone who sets off fireworks in residential neighborhoods: Next year, don’t do it. Send the money to your local animal shelter. That way you’re helping animals rather than tormenting them.
Go see the city sponsored fireworks which you pay for or grab a beer and watch them on television. Happy Fourth!