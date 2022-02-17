The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Perseverance
Thank you for printing Michael Gerson’s Feb. 14 column, “Mikaela Shiffrin’s message: You are not alone.” In a way, it was the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.
I’ve not been following the Olympics this year. Given China’s human rights violations, I’m not sure we should even have sent our athletes to compete.
But I’m glad I got to read Shiffrin’s story. It makes me feel proud.
There’s an unfortunate political element to the Olympics, as there is to everything these days. The same people who are complaining that President Biden let our athletes go to China would also complain if he ordered a boycott — just as they criticized President Jimmy Carter. With some, he just can’t win. But I’m glad that we’re showing the world that we can compete and we can win. Shiffrin is a wonderful example, not just of our country’s competitive spirit and athletic excellence, but of the awareness that is now coming to us about the mental and emotional burdens being placed on those at the pinnacle.
Her statement — “I’ve never been in this position before, and I don’t know how to handle it” — is a statement I could have made at various times these last couple of years. I’ll bet a lot of your readers could.
But she persevered. That encourages me to do the same. “Public vulnerability also inspires a healthy compassion for ourselves,” Gerson writes. I certainly hope that’s true.
Bonnie G. Vaughn
Winston-Salem
They deserve honor
This week, the Los Angeles Rams were honored with a parade in recognition of their Super Bowl victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thousands of people gathered and cheered as the Rams became the focus of the entire city for bringing home the Lombardi Trophy. But something else happened during the days that led up to the Super Bowl that deserves even more recognition. Something much more heroic than making a touchdown catch or kicking the game-winning field goal.
Where’s the parade for Winston-Salem firefighters? Where’s the celebration for the men and women of the Winston-Salem Fire Department who, quite literally, saved our city? Where’s the recognition of the fact that about 249,000 residents were spared from experiencing a devastating explosion caused by 600 tons of ammonium nitrate from the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant?
This was not a routine event for them. This was nothing like the multiple false alarms or smoked-filled kitchens they respond to daily. This was a crisis of staggering proportion that garnered national attention. Our firefighters were required to go above and beyond and they did! And if they hadn’t, there’s no doubt that the 1-mile evacuation zone that surrounded the plant would have been much larger and encompassed the entire city.
So far, not a word from Mayor Allen Joines or Gov. Roy Cooper about plans to celebrate our firefighters.
Ken Raymond
Winston-Salem
ADU changes
As newcomers to Winston-Salem, we have been delighted by city and county services, parks and overall responsiveness. Therefore it was startling and disappointing to watch the City Council and Mayor Allen Joines rush through changes in the Auxiliary Dwelling Units regulations (“Council eases rules on ‘granny flats,’” Feb. 8).
ADUs on private properties are impactful and worthy of thoughtful discussion. Residents from about 58 neighborhoods responded to a survey, with many asking the council to delay a vote to allow more consideration and input from citizens. They failed to do so. The mayor and council members are elected to represent us — but did not do so in this case. Why?
Lynne and John Thomas
Winston-Salem
Accountability
First, thanks to the multitude of firefighters, police officers and others who have worked endlessly to contain the fire at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant.
However, I assume this effort is costing local governments and individuals millions of dollars. Shouldn’t Winston Weaver Co. be held accountable?
Here’s a company that’s been in Winston-Salem more than 60 years yet apparently has virtually no involvement with the community, and its personnel have basically hidden from the public throughout the duration of this event. Let’s find the cause of the fire and hold someone accountable.
Bill Loeffler
Winston-Salem