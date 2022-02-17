The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Perseverance

There’s an unfortunate political element to the Olympics, as there is to everything these days. The same people who are complaining that President Biden let our athletes go to China would also complain if he ordered a boycott — just as they criticized President Jimmy Carter. With some, he just can’t win. But I’m glad that we’re showing the world that we can compete and we can win. Shiffrin is a wonderful example, not just of our country’s competitive spirit and athletic excellence, but of the awareness that is now coming to us about the mental and emotional burdens being placed on those at the pinnacle.