The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

The bigger problem
Vaccine hesitancy didn’t arise overnight. It’s the result of decades of former President Trump’s “forgotten people,” otherwise known as “deplorables,” being told that the world ridiculed them and hated them. It arose from President Ronald Reagan channeling their hatred for the federal government, which forced them to let Black people vote. It came from decades of Rush Limbaugh teaching them to guffaw about things they didn’t understand. It was fed by Fox News telling them that people who object to racism are the real racists. It was encouraged by conservative preachers who insisted that the Republican Party was the Christian party and the “Democrat Party” was the Satan party and “Love your neighbor” didn’t mean your brown-skinned neighbor from the other side of the border.
It came from being raised in a toxic culture that worshiped money as if every dollar was a tactile representation of God’s approval, even of corrupt power. Much of the country has been brainwashed by the right-wing outrage machine — if it’s liberal, it’s wrong — and Republican politicians who built this monster, set it loose and now don’t know how to stop it.
And the result is a whole group of people who are willing to overthrow the government because they don’t like the outcome of a free and fair election.
It’s no wonder they won’t be vaccinated for the good of the country — they hate the country.
That’s the bigger problem and no one knows how to solve it.
Buddy Osborne
Winston-Salem
Climate crisis is here
Climate change that scientists have been warning us about is here. Over the past decade, we have seen consistently record-breaking high temperatures, extreme flooding, frequent wildfires and intense hurricanes. But this year’s weather is the most eye-opening. Rivers and lakes (Colorado River, Lake Mead, Lake Powell) that supply water to a large portion of our country are drying up. The intense heat domes and wildfires of the western U.S., the massive flooding in Germany and China, the melting of the permafrost, etc. make it impossible to deny anymore. The only option we have is to act immediately.
Speak out. We cannot be silent any longer. We cannot allow oil lobbyists to continue to control policy. Our federally elected officials need to know that the voters demand climate solutions.
Get educated. Research how to adapt to climate change. The website nrdc.org is a good start to find out ways to reduce your carbon footprint.
To exact immediate and appropriate action, a comprehensive federal climate policy must be enacted. A carbon price and dividend policy with a border tax adjustment is the solution supported by an overwhelming majority of leading economists. This solution will provide the fastest results of any other option identified to date.
Please contact Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and Rep. Kathy Manning. Request a carbon price and dividend solution. Let them know we want action now.
Cynthia Raynor
Winston-Salem
Dedication and courage
Like others, I was impressed with the dedication and courage of the four Capitol Police officers who testified Tuesday — and I’m depressed and angered by the Republicans who tried to undermine their testimony and lie about what really happened on Jan. 6.
If House Republicans truly thought House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was to blame, they would have agreed to a bipartisan commission. If they thought antifa was there, they would have agreed to a bipartisan commission. They know that their president, Donald Trump, was to blame along with Sen. Ted Cruz and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and everyone else who egged the domestic terrorists on.
How far the Republican Party has fallen. It was once respectable, now it’s decidedly unAmerican.
Wendy Marshall
Winston-Salem
Republicans, speak out
On Tuesday night, two Fox hosts, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, made fun of Capitol Police officers who had been beaten during the Jan. 6 insurrection. They made fun of them.
I’ve yet to hear any Republicans speak out against their rhetoric. Does that mean they agree?
During the Trump years, I kept hearing “the cruelty is the point” and “there is no bottom.” It seems to be true.
I also heard “back the blue.” That only seems to be true when they’re oppressing Black protesters.
Please, someone show us that it’s not so.
Anna Henry
Winston-Salem