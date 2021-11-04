The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Irrelevant issues

As a political entity becomes more decadent, it obsesses on more irrelevant issues to motivate the base. If the issues are emotional enough, they don’t have to make any sense. Abortion is not going to save or destroy the union. A minority of women might need an abortion once or twice in a lifetime.

Critical race theory is not taught in any public school in the U.S., as far as I can tell, but I confidently expect Virginia schools to be gutted.

There was very little voter fraud, but now all elections will be disputed.

As far as gun laws go, let’s just say that banning a manufactured object of desire is as futile as banning drugs, sex or rock and roll.

Immigrants are the lifeblood of any nation. The ones like Russia or Japan that discourage immigrants are aging fast; Russia especially is withering on the vine.

Enough pontificating. That’s futile, too.

Stephen Wishnevsky

Walkertown

Equal uproar