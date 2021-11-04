 Skip to main content
The Readers' Forum: Friday letters
The Readers’ Forum

The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Irrelevant issues

As a political entity becomes more decadent, it obsesses on more irrelevant issues to motivate the base. If the issues are emotional enough, they don’t have to make any sense. Abortion is not going to save or destroy the union. A minority of women might need an abortion once or twice in a lifetime.

Critical race theory is not taught in any public school in the U.S., as far as I can tell, but I confidently expect Virginia schools to be gutted.

There was very little voter fraud, but now all elections will be disputed.

As far as gun laws go, let’s just say that banning a manufactured object of desire is as futile as banning drugs, sex or rock and roll.

Immigrants are the lifeblood of any nation. The ones like Russia or Japan that discourage immigrants are aging fast; Russia especially is withering on the vine.

Enough pontificating. That’s futile, too.

Stephen Wishnevsky

Walkertown

Equal uproar

In response to the Nov. 3 letter “Government snooping”: It is interesting that the focus appears to be a talking point — a proposal aimed at allowing more light to be shed on the tax schemes of the rich and corporations — and does not mention other new threats posed by government overreach such as the push in Pennsylvania, Utah and other states to gain access to personal voter information.

The uproar over personal freedoms should apply equally to all of these issues, not just to those that further an agenda.

Let’s stop dividing ourselves in this country. It leads to what our adversaries want, a weaker America.

Greg Marino

Clemmons

Unpleasant truths

That the writer of the Nov. 3 letter “Discuss the issues” believes that knowing the difference between “your” and “you’re” is “elitist” reinforces the fact that children need competent teachers, not incompetent parents, to be in charge of their education.

As for discussing the issues, there’s no more important issue than education. No other issue can be understood without it. And yet some conservatives are attacking education in their desire to avoid unpleasant truths.

Our children need to be taught the truth, not their parents’ political opinions.

Lixle Duggan

Winston-Salem

Better off?

Are you better off now than two years ago? The slogan should be “Build back worse”! Come on, man!

Peggy Taylor

Winston-Salem

Pit crew boss

The difference between the continuing claims of Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by voter fraud and Stacy Abrams’ continuing claims that voter suppression prevented her from winning the Georgia governor’s election (“The difference?” Nov. 2) is that the former is a lie and the latter is likely a fact.

In the Georgia case, current governor and former secretary of state Brian Kemp was allowed to be the driver, pit crew boss and lead mechanic for both cars participating in the race. Kemp even decided what parts to have removed from Abrams’ car before the race started.

In Trump’s case, Trump flattened his own tires long before the race got underway. More than 7 million more voters were unhappy that Trump had managed to destroy “the house that Jack built” over centuries in just under four years.

I also have analogies using decks of cards if that would help …

Johnny Lancaster

Lexington

Thank God

I watched President Biden speak at the COP26 climate change meeting and it made me so happy. This warm, kind, competent man who can speak in complete sentences — and who doesn’t bury his head in the sand when a problem arises — is such a better representative of our country than the blustering, bullying liar who preceded him.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at record highs on Tuesday, despite the current economic challenges, but we didn’t have to listen to Biden brag as if it was all thanks to him. Wages are going up for many Americans, jobs are available and if Biden’s landmark bills pass, things will only get better.

Thank God for Joe Biden!

Ned Garland

Winston-Salem

Just checking

Dear fellow Democrats:

We’re not attacking the Virginia state Capitol, right?

Just wanted to confirm.

Barney Harper

Winston-Salem

How to write us

Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

