The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Beyond the wording

I would urge the writer of the April 20 letter “Voter suppression?” and anyone else who does not understand how voter-suppression laws work, why they are written and how insidious they are, to read the very well-documented book “One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy” by Carol Anderson.

The letter writer declared “Most state voting rules fill a small pamphlet and are quite liberal ...” This may be true for the laws themselves, but it is necessary to look beyond the wording to the specifications of the laws. (Remember Georgia’s new voting laws are about 95 pages long!)

For example, “provide identification” seems very straightforward. However, what if the identification that is specified is one that you do not have? Then what if that identification can only be obtained at an office that is 50 miles away and you have no way of getting there? What if you found transportation but the office is only open four hours a day during hours that you are required to be at work? These obstacles may not be too cumbersome to most middle- or upper-class folks, but, if you are poor, these things can be insurmountable.