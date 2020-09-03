Teacher unions work
When President Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention last week, he said that if he loses the election it will be because it was rigged! Before, he had stated that if he loses, then he will accept what the voters said. Now he claims it is rigged if he loses. He lies constantly!
School-choice advocate Rebecca Friedrichs, speaking at the Republican National Convention, stated that unions are trying to destroy our country. That is so wrong! The unions do everything they can to protect all workers. They work to get decent pay, medical insurance and pensions along with more things. The Republicans try everything they can to help the rich and no one else!
RuthAnn Millhollin
Kernersville
You're fired
If Sen. Joyce Krawiec were working for a private company, she would’ve been fired long ago.
Fortunately, she works for us taxpayers, so we can fire her on Nov. 3 for failing to fulfill her promises and basic obligations. She has so little to show for her time in office except misguided bills that she could not get passed by her peers in Raleigh.
Fortunately, we’ll be able to elect Terri LeGrand as her replacement in District 31. I‘ve known Terri for 14 years and expect that she’ll uphold the oath of office she takes in January.
One promise legislators make is to uphold the law requiring a quality education for our children. Krawiec voted against appropriate wages for teachers, staff and resources that would allow our kids the opportunity to compete globally.
Legislators also promise to help us when natural or man-made disasters disrupt our lives. Krawiec voted against working families being able to have affordable health insurance. Now many victims of the pandemic find themselves on their own as they lose their jobs.
Legislators also promise to keep us safe. Krawiec voted to allow businesses like energy companies to pollute and then charge us to clean up their environmental messes.
It’s time for failed legislators to be fired and replaced by individuals who’ll work across the aisle to put families and all citizens first. Vote for Terri LeGrand if you value our jobs, safety, health, schools and elected officials who won’t be controlled by special interests.
Gus Preschle
Lewisville
Nutty stuff
Speaking to Laura Ingraham on Monday night, President Trump brought up some brand-new nutty conspiracy theories. He claimed that “people that are in the dark shadows” control both “the streets” and Joe Biden. Then he said, “We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend. And in the plane, it was almost completely loaded with thugs, wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear and this and that.”
What the hell is he talking about? This is nutty, nutty stuff.
We’d better elect Biden, because with Trump, there is no telling what we’re going to get — except that it’s going to be nuttier tomorrow than it is today.
Ellen Dubero
Winston-Salem
A shameful letter
I am sadly disappointed that on Aug. 30 you published an overly racist letter, “Relying on handouts.”
The writer says of African Americans and “Hispanics” that the Republican Party doesn’t see them prospering “when they’re relying on handouts from Democrats rather than making their own way.”
I don’t know of any way to read that letter as anything but a grotesque and bigoted stereotype of African Americans and Latinx people as necessarily dependent on government assistance.
I would have hoped that the Journal would hold its letters to the editor to some basic standard of decency. To publish a blatantly racist letter is simply not acceptable and calls for an explanation why such a letter made its way through your review process.
My issue is not with the political views the writer holds. That is the stuff of a vibrant opinion and letters section. It’s good for members of the community to express their own views and read those of others.
There are not, however, two sides to racism. Publishing this letter does not serve your readerships’ or the community’s interests. It is shameful.
Scott C. Thompson
Winston-Salem
A 10-year sentence
President Trump's decision to give a 10-year prison sentence to those who destroy our statues hopefully will work. I still don't understand how you treat crime with kindness.
Peggy Taylor
Winston-Salem
Trump's America
President Trump's America is full of disease, poverty, despair, violence, hatred and death.
Consider voting for Joe Biden. What do you have to lose?
Max Humphrey
Winston-Salem
