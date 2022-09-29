The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Indecent attitudes

George Will’s Sept. 22 critique of Ken Burns’ documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust” is well put (“The limits of U.S. involvement in the Holocaust”). Will states “Some indecent attitudes, and then the inability of decent people to believe the reality of the unbelievable indecency, prevented America from doing more than it did with its heroic World War II exertions and sacrifices.” He goes on to say the documentary “is an immersion in the limitations that accompany, and define, tragedy.”

To believe in and deal effectively with any reality, people must stay educated and informed to what’s going on in the world around them, and to care enough in order to ameliorate, and, hopefully at some point, work toward the elimination of such tragedies.

There is, however, in our current society, too much of a lack of both of these much-needed qualities. While these kinds of tragedies go on, America is fast approaching events of tragic proportions — but not enough people have yet recognized them in order to stop them. Is it because too many of us are not informed or are unwilling or unable to see the danger signals, or is it we just don’t care? Or both?

It could be, as Will said: “Some indecent attitudes, and then the inability of decent people to believe the reality of the unbelievable indecency ...”

Steven Wade

Winston-Salem

My favorites

I feel the need to express my genuine disappointment in the Journal opting to downsize the comics and omitting the Cryptoquote. Having renewed my yearly subscription the previous week, I wish I had known the changes that were coming. Sure, fewer comics isn’t the end of the world, but it sure doesn’t feel right to be missing some of my favorites.

It took me a long time to learn how to do the Cryptoquote, and now I have to go online to the Arkansas Gazette to handprint my own puzzle. It’s my favorite puzzle so I will go the extra mile to find it and hand-write it.

The only good thing that came from downsizing is that I can now read the crossword easier. Please, reconsider and bring back our comics and the Cryptoquote.

Mary Poirier

Winston-Salem

Our Journal

The headline above the fold on Sept. 13 was one of the most inaccurate I’ve ever seen in my 39 years subscribing to the Winston-Salem Journal: “Changes coming to your Journal.” If it were our Journal instead of apparently just yours we would be allowed the privilege of having some say in major changes. As to “coming” to your Journal, they went into effect that same day without warning.

More screen time does not equal better quality of life. Medical researchers are telling us to dial it back. How about dialing back the changes just made for your “loyal readers and subscribers”?

Jilly Hinckley-Noble

Winston-Salem

Vote them out

For the thousands who believe in term limits for senators and representatives, the way to get this done is that you must vote them out. Don’t think for a second they will pass a law to fire themselves. This November will be a good time to start term limits. If you know their name, vote no.

Doug Spry

Advance

Foxx votes

Per http://politicsthatwork.com/voting-record/Virginia-Foxx-400643, Rep. Virginia Foxx:

Votes to support big business 100% of the time

Supports taxing the middle class 92% of the time

Votes for racial equality 6.4% of the time

Votes to fund education 40.9% of the time

Votes for labor rights and wages 0% of the time

Voted for countering Russian interference 0% of the time — specifically against a bill to counter foreign election interference

Overall she votes for legislation that favors the wealthy 95.1% of the time and middle class 4.9% of the time.

So, our U.S. representative votes in favor of the rich and against the middle class. Also votes for broad civil rights a whopping 2.1% of the time.

If you do not like her votes, vote her out!

Bill Vaassen

Rural Hall