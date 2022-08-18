The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

City composting

Since moving to Winston-Salem this summer, I have been pleased to learn about the city's goals for a healthy environment, including increasing waste diversion to recycling. However, I noticed no mention of composting. Reducing waste via diversion to composting benefits the environment; conserves landfill space; and produces a usable, in-demand product.

One of the first things my family did upon settling into our new community was to start our compost. We compost wherever we live, which reduces the volume (and odor!) of our household trash.

Among the many important steps Winston-Salem must take toward meeting its healthy environment goals, I hope the city will consider implementing a city-run or -contracted composting program. A residential program could be done via curbside pickup, or multiple accessible drop sites if curbside was impossible. Commercial collection could be drop-off at a collection center.

If we were able to divert 10% of solid waste from the dump, think how much landfill space, and ultimately money, we could save. The resulting compost could be given to community gardens, sold to individuals and businesses, and used in city parks and gardens.

Please consider writing your City Council member (www.cityofws.org/570/Wards-Council-Members) in support of city-sponsored compost collection. In the meantime, if you have compostable food scraps, you can drop them off for compost from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at Cobblestone Farmers’ Market, 1007 S. Marshall St.

Rosalyn Sloan

Winston-Salem

'Elitist' leaders

Whenever I read an opinion about "elitist" leaders, I wonder who they're talking about.

Are they talking about President Biden, whose father started out "comfortable" but ended up scrapping for a living?

Are they talking about Barack Obama, who was raised by a single mother? Are they talking about Bill Clinton, whose father died before he was born but was raised by a car salesman?

Or are they talking about former President Trump, who inherited millions? Or either President Bush, who inherited millions? Or Sen. Mitt Romney, who inherited millions?

Are you an elitist if your parents had to move back home in order to eat (Biden)? Or your father abandons you (Obama)? Or your father dies before you are born, leaving your mother penniless, and you have to work your own way up (Clinton)?

Or are you an elitist when you're born into wealth and privilege on third base and someone hits a single and sends you home and you think you've hit a home run?

John Holthouser

Winston-Salem

What's left

Regarding the Aug. 13 letter "Take back America," I would have to admit that its contents have me pondering what, exactly, is wrong with some of my fellow North Carolinians' thinking. What of America needs taking back, and from whom? President Biden won, remember?

Former President Trump’s disastrous presidency left our country in shambles, and after months of trying to dig out from under the mess, Russia decided to play its hand in destabilizing the world and causing, among other woes, the inflation that has everyone so spooked, and which our current administration is having some success in combating.

There have been no reckless policy decisions or extravagant spending in this administration — most certainly as compared to the previous one, which operated only from crisis to crisis. I must assume it's what the spending is for that is of concern — a concern that I do not share.

As for a "moderate/conservative Congress" bringing back "the rule of law and sanity," has the letter writer been following the news at all? I would suspect levity on the writer’s part, but I detect none.

Oh, yes, Trump/DeSantis would be quite the ticket in 2024; two of the hottest hotheads in politics today working in tandem to destroy what's left of our country. (Feigned) machismo does not good governance make. For that, I’ll vote a resounding no!

Jeff Hight

Winston-Salem