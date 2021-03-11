The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Republican cooperation
Not a single Republican senator voted in favor of the COVID relief bill that passed reconciliation with the U.S. House on March 10. Not one.
Many of them were vocal about the reasons for their opposition. But, as pointed out by their Democratic colleagues, the same reasons applied to the bills they supported under the previous administration.
Sen. Ted Cruz says the Republican Party is the party of the working people, but that’s not how he voted. That’s not how any of them voted. They threw tax refunds at their rich donors when the economy was soaring, but they offer very little to help working people get through this current crisis.
It goes without saying that they could justify supporting the bill as easily as they justify opposing it.
Their lock-step opposition seems more an echo of the unwavering obstruction they practiced against President Obama — obstruction so severe that they wound up voting against their own programs and principles.
“Unity,” “bipartisanship,” is a two-way street. President Biden has shown good faith in a number of ways. Now it’s the Republicans’ turn.
It’s not just up to Democrats to save the filibuster, either. The Republicans also have a responsibility to save it, if they choose to, by being a little more cooperative.
Cooperation would be good for Republicans and for the country. If Republicans are truly interested in unity, they’d better start acting on it.
Ricky S. Phillips
Winston-Salem
Complete the park
In 2014, voters approved a city bond that included $3 million toward funding a park in the heart of downtown’s revitalization. That same year, the space was designated Merschel Park in honor of a dedicated and longstanding member of City Council. Then the city reached an agreement with Mayfair Street Partners to complete the park.
More than six years later, the designated area resembles a bombed-out city block in post-World War II Europe. Enclosed by a chain-link fence and screened from public view by fence coverings, the “park” is an eyesore, full of weeds and littered with construction debris.
Excuse after excuse surfaces concerning delays in construction. Inflation has averaged about 1.47% over the last five years, resulting in a decreased value of the $3 million support for the park by $264,000. Meanwhile, construction costs have escalated.
The silence from city officials about this issue is deafening.
Frank James
Winston-Salem
Energy failure
What should we make of the March 10 letter “No ‘Green New Deal’”?
The writer asks what happens to solar panels when we get 6 feet of snow. Well, they make these things called “shovels” and “brooms,” and as long as you sweep the snow off the panels, they keep collecting energy and storing them in these things we call “batteries.”
Then the writer blames the energy failure in Texas on wind turbines, when 80% of the state’s energy comes from fossil fuels, including his favorite, natural gas. When pipe wellheads froze, Texas’ deregulated energy producer couldn’t get natural gas to Texans’ homes.
Then he calls Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “a big-mouthed ex-bartender who considers herself better and smarter than anyone else ... .”
As a teenager, Ocasio-Cortez won second prize in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair with a microbiology research project on the effect of antioxidants on the lifespan of the nematode C. elegans. She graduated cum laude from Boston University’s College of Arts and Sciences in 2011, majoring in international relations and economics. I could be wrong, but I’m guessing she’s much smarter than the letter writer.
Incidentally, she, a New Yorker, helped raise more than $4 million for the people of Texas during that big snowstorm while Texas Sen. Ted Cruz ran away to Cancun. We need more AOCs and fewer Ted Cruzes — and more citizens who know how to absorb and process information.