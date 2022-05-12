The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Climate disaster

With so many competing headlines, the issue of the climate crisis has taken a back seat. But the recent IPCC report tells us that we are running out of time before we face climate disaster.

Our local, state and national leaders are making excuses instead of taking aggressive action to rid us of our dependence on fossil fuels.

We cannot wait! If our leaders do not make a move, we will — at the polls. So stop talking and do something meaningful. The planet cannot wait!

Anne Jones

Winston-Salem

Favor expansion

Medicare and Medicaid federal health care plans became law in 1965 — Medicare (often with Medicaid in a dual plan) for the elderly and Medicaid for others with limited finances. Under Medicaid, the nation’s third largest insurance program after employer-based plans and Medicare, states establish eligibility, benefits, pay rates and administration.

Polls indicate that the majority of N.C. citizens favor expansion, but many lawmakers disagree, giving spurious reasons for not doing so. For example, they say expansion will encourage people to drop other insurance (there is no evidence that this has happened in expansion states); or that the federal government might stop funding its share, leaving N.C. with the costs (the expansion states have not experienced shortfalls, and it is unlikely that the government will renege on its commitment); or that expanding will draw resources from present recipients (in expansion states, patient resources have increased, not decreased).

By refusing to expand, N.C. agrees to “financial migration.” States pay federal taxes used to fund programs like Medicaid. Expansion states get back 90% of costs, whereas other states don’t. In N.C., Medicaid expansion would cover more than 500,000 residents, adding several billion federal dollars for coverage; compensation for behavioral health and criminal justice system services would reduce costs to those departments; rural hospitals would benefit by ensuring lifesaving care for thousands of rural citizens and preventing hospital closings; and expanding Medicaid potentially could create more than half a million jobs, $860 million in state revenue and more than $21 million in business activity. It is time to expand Medicaid.

Lynda Moss

Winston-Salem

Thank our senators

After having read the April 24 article “NC getting $171M to cut emissions; Triad gets $2M,” there is much in the bipartisan infrastructure law to be excited about, especially all of the components geared toward reducing North Carolina’s carbon emissions. Because N.C. is already a clean energy leader, this law will go a long way in ensuring that our state can continue its mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

One thing that this article missed is who we can thank for this becoming law. Both Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr played a critical role in the package by participating in negotiations and voting in favor of the final version. I’m proud to have these two in the Senate making sure that bipartisan legislation, like the important climate initiatives in this law, continue to be passed.

Darrell Miller

Winston-Salem

Eyes open

Voters need to be aware that under United States of America constitutional law, there is freedom of religion, therefore any candidate of any party who campaigns on a promise to return our country to its “biblical Christian roots” is either uneducated or planning to lie under oath to get into office. There is no mention of either the Bible or Christianity in our country’s founding documents.

The strongest representatives of all the people are both educated and honest. Personally, I attend Sunday services and am most grateful that no one is telling me where I must go, or what I must believe. I sincerely hope that voters keep their eyes and minds open to the serious threats suggested by these candidates.

Riely Woosley

Pfafftown