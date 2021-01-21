The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

It was a lie

Where are you, Republican leaders?

Where are you, Sen. Richard Burr, Sen. Thom Tillis, Rep. Virginia Fox? Do you want to commence healing of our political divide as you say you do? We cannot even start that process until you and your Republican colleagues in the Congress disabuse your followers of the Big Lie that former President Trump actually won the election. You know that he did not. You know that there was never any conspiracy of fraud, and yet you have not condemned the Big Lie and all the unrest that has gone with it.

We as a country cannot get on with repairing democracy until we face the lie that has been thrust upon our country by Trump and tacitly if not directly endorsed by you. Does the insurrection we saw at the Capitol represent who we “really” are? Maybe so. It certainly does not represent who we should want to be.

To get past this and proceed with democracy, those who were fed and consumed the Big Lie must be disabused of it and that can be done only by the leaders who endorsed it. So, let’s hear it from you Burr, Tillis, Foxx and others. Tell us it was a lie. Demand accountability from the initiator of that lie, Donald Trump.

Evan Ballard