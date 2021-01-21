The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

It was a lie
Where are you, Republican leaders?
Where are you, Sen. Richard Burr, Sen. Thom Tillis, Rep. Virginia Fox? Do you want to commence healing of our political divide as you say you do? We cannot even start that process until you and your Republican colleagues in the Congress disabuse your followers of the Big Lie that former President Trump actually won the election. You know that he did not. You know that there was never any conspiracy of fraud, and yet you have not condemned the Big Lie and all the unrest that has gone with it.
We as a country cannot get on with repairing democracy until we face the lie that has been thrust upon our country by Trump and tacitly if not directly endorsed by you. Does the insurrection we saw at the Capitol represent who we “really” are? Maybe so. It certainly does not represent who we should want to be.
To get past this and proceed with democracy, those who were fed and consumed the Big Lie must be disabused of it and that can be done only by the leaders who endorsed it. So, let’s hear it from you Burr, Tillis, Foxx and others. Tell us it was a lie. Demand accountability from the initiator of that lie, Donald Trump.
Evan Ballard
Elkin
Make your case
To the N.C. Republican members of Congress who supported the objections to certifying Joe Biden as president, I have one small favor to ask: Make your case. After 60 lawsuits were dismissed for lack of any fraud or evidence of tapering, two by the U.S. Supreme Court, it's time to step up and put your cards on the table.
Where is the evidence of voter fraud or tampering with the process? If you have creditable evidence that the election was rigged or stolen in the states that Donald Trump lost, make it public. Take it the courts. Oh, and while you are at it, explain to me why you are not worried about the states he won.
Please, tell me, who was responsible? Where did it happen? How did it happen?
What evidence do you have that the army of lawyers representing Trump didn't have? Why wasn't it revealed during the certification process? Every state has to certify its votes. Georgia recounted its votes three times. That would have been the perfect time to show your evidence.
Reps. Greg Murphy, Virginia Foxx, Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Richard Hudson and David Rouzer, where is your evidence? To falsely claim an election was rigged in an attempt to install another candidate as president is a violation of your oath of office.
Again, where is the evidence? Seems you seven have made false claims; a violation of your oath of office. Voters, are you paying attention?
Gary Bolick
Clemmons
Media wars
Most of us would agree that our country is currently engaged in some sort of cultural war. The current social climate is the worst of my lifetime. Some argue that it is the worst since the 1860s — the U.S. Civil War era.
The genesis of this scenario is often discussed in media circles. I have heard some theories as to its origin, such as the Clinton impeachment, or the reaction to 9/11.
The media circles asking these questions ignore the real cause of our cultural war: themselves.
The electronic media have abandoned journalism and resorted to propaganda. Specifically, ABC, CBS, CNN and NBC are biased to the left, while Fox is biased to the right. The former essentially tells us that conservatism is bad, while liberalism is good. The latter tells us the exact opposite. The exceptions to this are infrequent and inconsequential. Our knowledge of current affairs is inaccurate, forcing us to “triangulate” for the truth.
The news media have become obsessed with politics while ignoring other important news issues. Because of our limited knowledge, we elect poor leaders.
Another effect is that far too many people fall into herd mentality, often resulting in unfortunate consequences. This herd mentality often spills into social media such as Facebook and Twitter, further polarizing society.
How do we stop this problem? We demand that our electronic news media report facts, like they did in the days of Walter Cronkite and Tom Brokaw. Then we can react to fact instead of propaganda.
Patrick McMullen
Clemmons
Never
Regarding your Jan. 19 editorial, "Trump's legacy":
OK. We get it. You never liked President Trump!
Robert Linnell
Winston-Salem
More blood
No president in more than 120 years has overseen more federal executions than former President Trump. Thirteen since July.
Unfortunately, many of his supporters will think that is a good thing.
Gus Preschle
Lewisville
Again
Impeached, again.
Amen.