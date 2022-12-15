The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Peter to pay Paul

The Dec. 7 Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has made a $30 million grant to the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem to rebuild on the site of Cleveland Avenue Homes (“ ‘Keep hope alive,’ ” Dec. 7).

So, national politicians tax people in Forsyth County, take the money to Washington where they pay bureaucrats to administer it, then send what’s left back to us, but not directly to us. They send it to another bureaucracy here locally, a bureaucracy that’s paid to create proposals to get the grant and then to administer it. If we don’t do that, our tax money will go to New York or St. Louis or some other place instead. That’s before anything is done that will produce housing here.

Do you see what’s happening? Politicians are buying votes for themselves with the product of our labor. “Whoever robs Peter to pay Paul can always count on the support of Paul.” I wonder how well a private developer would have done.

Michael Woods

Kernersville

Obsession

It's not enough that former President Trump is known for bragging that he could grab women by the p**** at will. I saw his supporters defend that statement.

He also paid a porn star for sex while his third wife was pregnant.

Now Republicans are upset because they weren't allowed to post pictures of Hunter Biden's penis on Twitter (“Why you should care about Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Dec. 10). That's literally what they're fighting for.

Republicans in Ohio and Florida have passed laws that allow school officials to inspect the genitals of student athletes. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on a wild rant about butt plugs and dildos last weekend at the New York Young Republicans Club Gala.

And these perverts are worried about drag queens? Hypocrisy, thy name is "Republican."

Siri Brucciliieri

Winston-Salem

Society's pressures

Thank you for pointing to the need for school counselors (“Young people’s mental-health care,” Dec. 13). I wish we lived in a world in which we could just teach kids math, history, science and civics and let them go. But we don’t live in that world. We live in a world in which they also need to be taught how to cope with society’s pressures — and how to be decent people who will treat others with respect. Many don’t receive that at home.

It’s unfortunate that some members of the community don’t seem to want them to learn those things.

Margie Franklin

Winston-Salem

The highest honors

Why all the vitriol, pure hatred and even death threats aimed at Dr. Anthony Fauci?

Did he say that we had to get vaccinated and boosted? No, he did not. Did he say we had to wear a mask when in public outside our homes? No, he did not. Did he say we had to wash our hands often to keep from infecting ourselves or others whom we touched? No, he did not. Did he say we had to keep safe distance from others who are not part of our households? No, he did not. Did he say that schools had to close and all learning be done virtually? No, he did not. All he did was make various recommendations, based on science facts and not opinions, that were aimed at keeping us and those we care about safe and healthy. Shame on him for caring?

My sincere condolences to those who did not listen to his recommendations, became ill from COVID, and possibly experienced severe symptoms, are still facing Long COVID symptoms or died. And my sincere condolences to those who did listen but became ill or even succumbed to COVID due to age or underlying health conditions. Perhaps at least those they cared about and encouraged to follow those recommendations continue to be safe and healthy.

Condemn Dr. Fauci? I think not. Rather, in my opinion, award him the highest honors possible for his dedicated service, despite unwarranted criticism and condemnation, to our country and our citizens.

William Michielutte

Winston-Salem