The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Too politicized
I don’t know enough about critical race theory to judge it. I’m just beginning to learn about it.
But I do know that the state policing what Black people can or cannot say about race is racist and telling teachers what they can or can’t teach is censorious (“Legislative proposals bother school board members,” May 12).
I also know that some conservatives call anything they don’t like “socialist” or “Marxist.” I don’t know why anyone should think this time is different.
You just printed a letter from a conservative claiming that only doctors are in a position to judge doctors and only cops are in a position to judge cops ("The need for force," May 15). If anyone is qualified to judge educational standards, it’s not Republican legislators. Their party is too politicized. They turned a public health issue — the pandemic — into a political issue. There's no doubt that that tactic increased the death toll.
The only way we’re going to make progress is by voting out all state-level Republicans. I hope conservatives who are dissatisfied with the Republican Party's reliance on deceit and suppression will bite the bullet, be patriotic and vote for Democrats in 2022.
Jorge Rogers
Winston-Salem
The questions to ask
In searching for a clear yes or no from politicians, columnist Richard Groves is seeking clarity on the wrong question (“Is America racist? It’s not an easy question,” May 16). “Is America a racist country?” is a question about American identity. Statements about identity instead of behavior are notoriously unhelpful in high-conflict matters and examples often support both sides. More clarity can come from specific questions like:
- In what areas of society do we most need to address racism and inequality?
- How are historical racism and class tangled together to hamper economic mobility?
- Are our current legal structures race-neutral? Is that good or bad?
- In what ways have we made progress since the 1950s? In what ways not?
- What would racial healing really look like?
Specific questions like these can lead to real progress. In criminal justice reform we are finally close to consensus that our war on drugs, mass incarceration and overly aggressive policing have all disproportionately harmed people of color, and really every one of us. Black Lives Matter and other groups have focused on specific areas of disproportionate harm that almost any of us can see and understand. With hope, that kind of focus can help us going forward.
David Harold
Winston-Salem
Optimistic conclusion
You’re very optimistic to think that congressional Republicans might sign onto what is essentially an investigation of their own corrupt behavior (“Jan. 6 insurrection requires an investigation,” May 19). Why would they agree to an investigation that would show the whole world that they tried to overthrow a presidential election and bring an end to democracy? These are not people who are interested in fairness and truth — they only want power.
If positions were reversed, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wouldn’t hesitate for a second to end the filibuster and appoint four new Supreme Court justices.
Republicans know that they’re losing their case in America as people wise up and realize there’s no such thing as “trickle-down” and letting gay people get married doesn’t hurt anyone. So all they can do is cheat, lie and suppress voting. There are some decent people among Republican legislators, but the majority wants nothing more than to keep getting elected and favor their rich donors. There will be no bipartisan investigation.
Monty Owen
Winston-Salem
A serious threat
The opposition to a Jan. 6 commission expressed by former President Trump and congressional Republicans pretty much proves that antifa had nothing to do with the attack. Otherwise, wouldn't they want it to be exposed for the world to see? It’s easier to just tell the lie and never have to prove it.
They want us to "get over" Jan. 6. I'll get over it when they get over Nov. 3.
The Republican Party is a serious threat to democracy and the rule of law.
Roger L. Mack
Winston-Salem
Yes it was
Yes, it was an insurrection. Yes, we were wrong to support it. But we’re past all that now. Let it go. Move on.
So we can try it again.
Buddy Osborne
Winston-Salem