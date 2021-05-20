The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Too politicized

I don’t know enough about critical race theory to judge it. I’m just beginning to learn about it.

But I do know that the state policing what Black people can or cannot say about race is racist and telling teachers what they can or can’t teach is censorious (“Legislative proposals bother school board members,” May 12).

I also know that some conservatives call anything they don’t like “socialist” or “Marxist.” I don’t know why anyone should think this time is different.

You just printed a letter from a conservative claiming that only doctors are in a position to judge doctors and only cops are in a position to judge cops ("The need for force," May 15). If anyone is qualified to judge educational standards, it’s not Republican legislators. Their party is too politicized. They turned a public health issue — the pandemic — into a political issue. There's no doubt that that tactic increased the death toll.

The only way we’re going to make progress is by voting out all state-level Republicans. I hope conservatives who are dissatisfied with the Republican Party's reliance on deceit and suppression will bite the bullet, be patriotic and vote for Democrats in 2022.