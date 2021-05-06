The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Different outcomes
Americans disagree about many things, but don’t we all agree that nobody should be deprived of liberty without a fair trial? The Journal recently reported that accused murderer Jabarius Jaon Ford has been languishing in the Forsyth County Jail since June 13, 2017 (“Murder suspect to remain in custody,” May 5). Before the pandemic, Ford had already been held for 2½ years, without trial. Is this the system of justice we learned about in school?
Many jail inhabitants have been charged with less serious crimes than Ford. They remain locked up because they cannot afford bail.
Two people charged with the same crime can have very different outcomes. Those who can pay leave jail immediately and go home to live their lives and prepare for their court dates. Those who cannot pay bail remain in custody, often losing their jobs, homes, even their children. They are far more likely to plead guilty, regardless of innocence, and are found guilty more often and given longer sentences than people released on bail.
In jail they go without adequate treatment for medical, physical and substance abuse problems. It’s violent, dangerous and full of COVID and other pathogens. If it’s not punishment, it sure sounds a lot like it.
As a young person, I was proud that our country’s laws prevented unjust punishment. I am ashamed that it does not fulfill that promise. As citizens and taxpayers, it’s our responsibility to insist that we live up to our pledge of equal justice for all.
Eileen McCully
Winston-Salem
No more racism
Yippee! Racism in America is over because two powerful politicians have said so! S.C. Sen. Tim Scott and N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson have declared there is no systemic racism in the United States. In a May 3 column, “President Biden vs. Sen. Tim Scott,” Cal Thomas informed us that Scott declared that America is not a racist country. Since Robinson is from North Carolina, we all are aware that he thinks our nation is not racist. At last we have achieved complete racial equality.
We can relax. My church can now disband our Anti-racism Team. The Black Lives Matter crusade can now cancel all future marches and I can remove the BLM sign from my window. We can celebrate that white nationalism is obviously not on the rise, and that we have nothing to fear about a white supremacy movement. Voter suppression is now passé. Hallelujah!
There is a mystery about these recent pronouncements, though. I don’t believe the news has reached the NAACP, as I have received a reminder of the need to renew my membership.
Both Scott and Rep. Jim Clyburn are from South Carolina. Surely the two talk on occasion. Has anyone told Stacy Abrams, the Democratic activist from Georgia, about this new day? Why did President Biden fail to inform us when he addressed Congress and the nation recently?
Does the word “disinformation” come to mind?
Anne Griffis Wilson
Winston-Salem
An important point
The writer of the May 3 letter “Free stuff” misses an important point. When the “carpetbaggers” in “Gone with the Wind” were promising “40 acres and a mule” to poor Black people, they weren’t promising “free stuff” — they were, genuinely or not, offering recompense to men whose labor had been stolen for their entire lives.
President Biden isn’t promising people “free stuff” to get votes — he’s promising that we’ll actually get something for the taxes we pay for a change.
Republicans have been giving “free stuff” to their rich donors for decades — tax breaks to corporations that outsource jobs and subsidies to multi-million-dollar oil companies. They’re still trying to do that now.
Republican legislators have created so many likely sounding myths to distract from their own corruption — like “free stuff” — that appeal to their “poorly educated” base. It’s time for these patsies to wake up and stop being used.
Mark B. Howard
Winston-Salem