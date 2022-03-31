The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Correct understanding

In response to the March 28 letter “In honesty,” in which the writer says study of the Bible reveals errors and it is not reliable, I disagree with his disagreement.

The Bible has long been revered as a holy book. Such was the conviction of the first English translators who were martyred because they acted to make the truth and beauty of God’s word generally available. More advocates were persecuted during the church reformation. In countries today where the Bible is banned, believers share mere preserved Bible pages.

Unlike those who take an uninformed position, the writer is to be applauded for his study. The notion that the Bible was written by fallible men and is full of errors is widespread. This notion is prompted by mankind’s negative bias as the result of the fall of man maintained throughout the Bible. There have always been Bible antagonists and some seminaries downplay the supernatural (miracles, prophecies) to make it palatable.

Looking at the contents of the Bible — the history of Jews, the rebuke from Jewish prophets, psalms, Solomon’s proverbs, the life and teachings of Jesus, the spread of Christianity, the instruction in righteous living, I wonder what parts are full of errors and untruth. Often problems are cleared by contextual interpretation and Bible commentaries.

The letter writer says he hoped his critics wouldn’t suggest he had improperly/inaccurately studied. Until we come to repentance toward God and faith toward Christ there is no correct understanding of God as creator, judge and savior.

James Daniels

Winston-Salem

Health care needed now

Forsyth County is one of 87 of North Carolina’s 100 counties with a shortage of primary care providers. As a mom of three children and two grandchildren, I’ve experienced this shortage firsthand. I worked in the affordable housing market for more than 30 years, providing housing and services for very low- to median-income people who are definitely in need of better health care for themselves, their children and their elderly parents.

State representatives met this week to talk about the SAVE Act. It would allow full-practice authority for highly trained nurse practitioners. That means these advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) can provide the high-quality care that the people of Forsyth County desperately need.

We need better health care and lower costs. We need shorter wait times for care. We need to be able to meet our state’s growing health care needs. APRNs deliver this kind of quality care. They’re already educated, trained and certified to do so. They can meet our expanding health care needs — if the General Assembly will simply pass this important bill.

I know from personal experience that we need this in our county. I imagine those 86 other counties feel that need, too.

I praise our own Sen. Joyce Krawiec for supporting this important legislation and call on state legislators to pass the SAVE Act, so we can have better access to quality, affordable care — for our children, for our elderly, for ourselves. We need it. And fast.

Michelle Ferguson-Miller

Rural Hall

Only one thing

I suspect the writer of the March 29 letter “Atheistic faith” does not understand atheists as well as he thinks he does. Atheism concerns only one thing: the belief in the existence of a god or gods. Theists believe that a god exists; atheists do not.

There is nothing else involved in being an atheist. There is no atheist bible or code of behavior. Atheism is not a faith and does not involve any other beliefs. Which explains why no one is likely to have an atheist come to their door and start preaching atheism.

The rest of the letter goes on to explain all the beliefs that atheists have. At least I have more of an understanding of how women must feel when men in political office explain to them what health care they should have available to them.

Marquis Williams

Winston-Salem

Helping people

I agree with your March 31 editorial “Families need housing,” and with your conclusion that if the free market won’t solve this problem — and it hasn’t yet — the government should step in.

Some people only believe in a government that will make life worse for the people they dislike.

If government can’t help, if it can only harm, it makes no sense to have a government.

Fortunately, it can help. If we elect the right people.

Martin Stribble

Winston-Salem