The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Supporting media literacy
The Aug. 17 letter “Media literacy needed” asked why N.C. schools aren’t teaching media literacy. In fact, there are highly qualified educators in every school right now whose professional teaching standards include media literacy: school librarians. While helping students find books for self-directed reading is the most visible part of our job, it is not the only thing we do. We also help teachers and students locate, evaluate and utilize a variety of resources — books, newspapers, websites, blogs, social media and more — to support classroom learning and their personal information needs.
The question to ask is, what is keeping our school librarians from doing in-depth media literacy instruction for our students? The answer is lack of resources. During teacher workweek, to ostensibly prepare for students to return to my school library, I was not able to spend any time planning lessons. Instead, our district’s school librarians are spending multiple weeks inventorying textbooks and distributing Chromebooks to students. These are jobs that in other districts and states are done by support and technology staff. However, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has reduced its library assistant hours and did not hire any additional permanent IT staff to support its new 1:1 student Chromebook program. Our students lose out on media literacy education because our jobs have become paraprofessional roles that don’t utilize librarians’ knowledge and professional training.
If you care about media literacy, ask your elected school board members and state legislators why they are not adequately funding our school library programs.
Liz Noland
Winston-Salem
Exclusive membership
This letter is in response to the Aug. 24 letter “Divisive issues” to counter the idea that local churches should not revisit/evaluate issues using doctrine because that causes divisions.
Built on the foundation of apostles and prophets, God gave us pastors and teachers to build the church. From Jesus' teachings, the church Epistles and Old Testament manuscripts came the Bible and church doctrine.
The worldwide church is the body of Christ to accomplish his work, foremost to teach all nations. This implies union with Christ (through the Holy Spirit). The message is repentance toward God and faith toward Jesus and his blood-bought reconciliation.
Inclusiveness is a societal norm now. However, the church, the pillar and ground of truth, cannot dismiss doctrine or it loses integrity and effectiveness (Revelation 2 and 3). Churches are already becoming more worldly by granting membership without a clear testimony of salvation. Jesus described his followers as those who like himself were not at home here and prayed God would sanctify them through his word.
So church membership is exclusive. Jesus made exclusive statements: He is the way, truth, life — no one comes to the Father except by him, and we must be born again to enter. Evangelism invites belief without discrimination.
Some note that Jesus didn't address some issues in contention. He would not need to because they were covered in the Mosaic Law. To conclude, all Scripture is given by inspiration of God and is profitable for doctrine, reproof, correction and instruction.
James Daniels
Winston-Salem
Dumber
When a civilian joins the military, he or she must undergo many physical examinations and requirements to ensure good health. We can’t have sick soldiers!
He or she must receive vaccinations against, typically, influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, meningococcal, polio, tetanus and diphtheria.
The notion that requirements to be vaccinated against COVID-19, which has currently killed more than 620,000 Americans, is communism, socialism, fascism, Nazism or any other “ism” is absurd.
So many Americans have bought into the knee-jerk, right-wing, know-nothing ideology that opposes anything “woke,” including basic health and science, that ignorance itself may be our worst infection.
Stop watching Fox News. It makes you dumber.
Roger L. Mack
Winston-Salem
Crazy
If you had told me a year ago that I would one day see medical experts having to go on TV to convince grown-ups not to ingest livestock dewormer to treat a deadly respiratory virus, I would have called you crazy.
Of course, I would have said the same thing five years ago if you had told me that Donald Trump would be elected president of the United States.
I wonder if the two are related.
Hank Boles
Winston-Salem