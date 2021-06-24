The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

This is the first time I’ve ever felt that our democracy was in real peril, but it surely is. And we urgently need to take action to protect it. We can argue about what actions are needed, but clearly one of the most important needs is for federal laws to prevent states from suppressing or overturning votes. And we need these laws now.

Bills aimed at doing this were just introduced in both houses of Congress, but as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell promised, not one single member of his party voted for passage. His argument was that they would take some power away from state legislatures.

That’s true. And we desperately need for that to happen, before our democracy is corroded away from inside.

If we had allowed states complete, uncontrolled freedom, we would almost certainly still have slave states today. Unthinkable.

David Hatcher

Winston-Salem

Paying for it

There's a guiding conservative principle underlying all the decisions made by our Republican legislators that the Journal doesn’t seem to understand.