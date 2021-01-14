The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

How did it happen?
I have detested every day of Donald Trump's presidency, and I support maximum punishment for those who stormed the Capitol. Still, we need to know what went wrong that so many Americans would look to this sort of person as savior and fasten themselves to him, even when he described himself as a stable genius and The Chosen One.
When and why did these people become so disenchanted with our government that they attempted to overthrow it for the likes of a Donald Trump? When did we lose our values? Why would usually sensible people believe an election was stolen from someone so obviously unfit to 80 million people?
President-elect Joe Biden is a good man, which we have not seen at the helm for the last four years, and I hope that his administration will address this. I have no solution, but he has access to greater minds. I do know those elected to represent the people need to start doing just that. Maybe term limits would help.
As North Carolina voters, we are concerned about the seditious behavior of President Trump and the enabling actions of some of our N.C. elected officials that led to the riots on Jan 6. We support the positions of Gov. Roy Cooper and Rep. Kathy Manning, along with other N.C. elected officials calling for the president to be removed from office.
We were stunned by the violent assault on the U.S. legislature by a crowd of bullies fueled by racist beliefs and fears. The insurrection, fomented by Trump, and the subsequent violence against our government, elected officials and Vice President Mike Pence, resulted in the deaths of five people. Trump has stoked the flames of white nationalism and anti-democracy throughout his presidency — his final days will be no different.
We condemn the complicit actions of seven of North Carolina’s eight Republican U.S. House representatives, who supported challenges to legitimate election results. Representatives such as Ted Budd and Virginia Foxx shamefully put politics before country by amplifying Trump’s falsehoods in order to discredit the election. The tacit approval during the past months from Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis reinforced these lies.
“If everybody lies to you, the consequence is not that you believe the lies, but rather that nobody believes anything any longer. (…) And a people that no longer can believe anything cannot make up its mind. It is deprived not only of its capacity to act but also its capacity to think and to judge.” — Hannah Arendt
From time to time, I find myself criticized because of my GOP leaning.
I frequently ask my chastiser, “What do you like about and why do you support the Democratic Party?” The answer is always, yes, always a response about what a reprobate, racist, sexist, etc., etc., Trump is.
If I can interrupt their conversation, I ask, “What do you like about Joe Biden and do not include in your response the words, nor make reference to, Donald Trump.”
The silence is deafening.
I would like to have someone list for me all the virtues and strong points of Joe Biden, and why they believe he will lead the U.S. in stronger economic growth and more positive employment statistics than experienced the last four years. And COVID-19 is not a good reason. Democrats are blaming that on Trump, so that should have no effect on the economy when the Democrats get in control.
With the Democrats in control of the federal government, how long will it be before economic growth numbers exceed those we experienced under Trump?
How long will it be before we stop Russia from hacking into our systems?
Clearly, President Trump incited insurrection. He encouraged a revolt against the established government of the United States of America. This is ample evidence for enactment of the 25th Amendment, and for impeachment.
Years ago, President Nixon conspired to commit burglary. Trump’s crimes are much worse than burglary.
There's nothing at all ironic about President Trump visiting Alamo, Texas, the day before his impeachment trial, is there?
He'd better take care of business while he's there, though. He's only got about a week left to make Mexico pay for the wall.
