The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

How did it happen?

I have detested every day of Donald Trump's presidency, and I support maximum punishment for those who stormed the Capitol. Still, we need to know what went wrong that so many Americans would look to this sort of person as savior and fasten themselves to him, even when he described himself as a stable genius and The Chosen One.

When and why did these people become so disenchanted with our government that they attempted to overthrow it for the likes of a Donald Trump? When did we lose our values? Why would usually sensible people believe an election was stolen from someone so obviously unfit to 80 million people?

President-elect Joe Biden is a good man, which we have not seen at the helm for the last four years, and I hope that his administration will address this. I have no solution, but he has access to greater minds. I do know those elected to represent the people need to start doing just that. Maybe term limits would help.

Romaine Poindexter

Kernersville

Believing lies