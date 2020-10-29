The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

For others alike
Our family has a long history of serious health conditions. I’m a mother with three school-aged children and I have been living with incurable cancer. Fortunately, I have Medicaid; however, I am still unable to receive necessary diagnostic scans that would screen early detection of metastasis. N.C. Medicaid requires that I have symptoms before being allowed these tests.
Expanding Medicaid could allow pre-screening opportunities. As it is now, it is preventing me from getting timely treatment that could prolong my life. I’m grateful for any coverage I can get, but, nevertheless, my children need their mother and I would love to be around to see my grandchildren.
Transparency of those affected (without medical coverage) has increased and not expanding Medicaid has strained many communities of all social statuses. I am an advocate for expansion of Medicaid/closing the insurance gap not only for myself, but for others alike. Thirty-eight other states have Medicaid expansion; we are one of 12 states that have not. I believe Medicaid needs to be expanded in 2021 so all North Carolinians can have the security of knowing their health care is covered. It is up to us to make Medicaid expansion a reality by getting involved and getting educated on the subject.
I know I am not the only one in this situation. We can and must speak up. I urge you to contact your elected officials and let them know where you stand on Medicaid expansion/closing the insurance gap. Go to ncleg.gov/FindYourLegislators.
Crystal Gayle Barnes
Winston-Salem
Take us along
Before the coronavirus, which liberals and the media have vastly exaggerated, we were experiencing one of the best economies in America’s history. President Trump had a sure hand on the rudder, leading us to safe shores. We should not be changing horses in the middle of the stream.
We just don’t know what we would get with Joe Biden. He’s always seemed a little sketchy to me, a little too eager to please everyone. Is he really leadership material? What did he ever do when he was vice president?
Whatever you want to say about Trump, he doesn’t lack confidence. He knows what he wants and he knows how to get it. He’ll take us along with him as he makes America great again, again.
Gary C. Parent
Winston-Salem
It's like marketing
Politics? Right.
It’s like marketing. We must hear about the candidates so we can make the best choice.
Americans do a great job with marketing for everything but politicians.
If you were from another country or another planet, and you came to America, you’d think insurance is the funniest thing in the world. It started with the biped cockney lizard. Funny. It must have sold a lot of insurance, because now insurance commercials are the funniest things on TV. Flo and Jamie, they got this Laurel and Hardy thing going. State Farm has a fisherman who holds out a dollar bill on the end of his fishing pole that no one can grab. Funny. None of the insurance commercials tell you that insurance is for when something horrific happens in your life: death, car crash, fire. All jokes. The only guy who can’t take a joke is the caveman in the insurance commercials.
Come on, America! We are good at marketing! Red or blue, keep the politicians off the camera! The current political commercials make no sense; at least make them funny. The election should be like the Super Bowl. People say they watch the Super Bowl so they can see the commercials. Let’s make politics like that. Every four years let’s bring out the best commercials.
Red or blue, I am so sick of seeing these guys’ faces. Every four years let’s have the best commercials. Off-years can still have good commercials. Not as good as presidential election years, though.
Robert McOuat
Winston-Salem
