The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

For others alike

Our family has a long history of serious health conditions. I’m a mother with three school-aged children and I have been living with incurable cancer. Fortunately, I have Medicaid; however, I am still unable to receive necessary diagnostic scans that would screen early detection of metastasis. N.C. Medicaid requires that I have symptoms before being allowed these tests.

Expanding Medicaid could allow pre-screening opportunities. As it is now, it is preventing me from getting timely treatment that could prolong my life. I’m grateful for any coverage I can get, but, nevertheless, my children need their mother and I would love to be around to see my grandchildren.

Transparency of those affected (without medical coverage) has increased and not expanding Medicaid has strained many communities of all social statuses. I am an advocate for expansion of Medicaid/closing the insurance gap not only for myself, but for others alike. Thirty-eight other states have Medicaid expansion; we are one of 12 states that have not. I believe Medicaid needs to be expanded in 2021 so all North Carolinians can have the security of knowing their health care is covered. It is up to us to make Medicaid expansion a reality by getting involved and getting educated on the subject.