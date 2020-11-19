The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

The men also need to recognize the need for another stimulus package ahead of the vaccination program that will begin next year. Unemployment is high. Demand for goods and services is suffering. With smart fiscal policy, these two men can help, in the near term, thousands of North Carolinians.

The sad thing is no good reason exists for them not to seek ways to help their constituents. Sen. Burr is not seeking reelection in 2022. Sen. Tillis has six years to mend fences with his party were he to reach his hand across the aisle and find common ground.

The opportunity to do right is so close. Please reach out and grab it.

Todd McFall

Winston-Salem

He's a good one

In response to Allen Johnson’s Nov. 16 column “Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why”: President Trump is a con artist and he’s a good one and has gained much support for his bombastic and insulting words and ways and has sold snake oil to many and they don’t realize it.

People like a maverick or American-rugged individual who breaks the rules and traditions of the presidency and other standards and gets away with it.