The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

WWJD?
I have done and still do lots of stupid things. But some I try to avoid — like not using my seat belts or drinking and driving or driving 10 mph over the speed limit. I seek, not always successfully, to live by the Golden Rule of treating others as I want to be treated and the great commandment to love God and love others as self.
So I was delighted to get my two COVID shots. How relieved that made me feel! I encourage others to get shot(s) to protect others as well as themselves. Getting “vaxed” seems clearly what Jesus would do.
The Rev. Stewart Ellis
Clemmons
They don’t represent me
Add me, I guess. I’m not impressed with the April 28 letter “No one is impressed.”
I’d like to point out that none of the bomb-throwing Republican legislators the letter writer condemned were elected in North Carolina. Our senators are Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and they have served us well. Neither of them has said anything to support white supremacy or the Jan. 6 insurrection. They’ve both worked on bipartisan causes. Why don’t I see letters praising them?
Liberal critics have to go out of our state to find a Republican to complain about.
I watch Fox News, but I also watch CNN and NBC. I read The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. I don’t support the Confederacy and I don’t care if Confederate statues are removed, though I think it’s much ado about nothing.
When I go out, almost everyone I see is wearing a mask, including, I assume, conservatives.
I get tired of all the letters complaining about Republicans. The Democrats have a few bomb-throwers, too (and I guess I’d better point out that I’m using that term metaphorically so no one takes it the wrong way), but they don’t represent everyone in the party. Sen. Ted Cruz does not represent me or anyone I know. Tucker Carlson does not represent me or anyone I know. I still think that Ronald Reagan was the best president we’ve had in the modern era.
Don’t paint everyone with the same brush. That’s bigoted.
Kevin Fields
Winston-Salem
God and abortion
I’m sure it will offend some, but it’s got to be said.
The writer of the April 27 letter “Abortion vs. adoption” touts his Christian beliefs to ask some pointed questions of President Biden, including, “Why don’t you support adoptions rather than abortions?”
I’ve never met the president, but I suspect he’d support anyone who wanted to carry a baby to term and give it up for adoption. That’s part of “pro-choice.”
The writer also asks if Biden doesn’t support adoption “because you really don’t care about the lives of unborn babies?”
I think it’s easy to conclude that the God of the Bible doesn’t really care about the lives of unborn babies.
Most fertilized eggs fail to implant in the uterine wall and pass out of the body. Many do implant, begin to develop and then are spontaneously aborted. If life begins at conception, as some Christians insist, then God, by creating female biology, is the greatest abortionist in history.
Biblical passages like 2 Kings 15:16 and Hosea 13:16 show God sending his chosen people to kill unborn babies in gruesome fashion. Numbers 5:11-31 endorses women’s fetuses being aborted if their husbands think the pregnancy is the result of adultery.
Christian churches have vast, untaxed wealth that they could use to pay women to carry their babies to term and give them up for adoption, but instead, they choose to condemn women for acting on their desperation.
April Reaves
Winston-Salem
Try Biden’s way
I realize that President Biden’s infrastructure plan probably seems radical to a lot of conservatives, with his effort to lift children out of poverty and increase middle-class pay and improve health care. That, they might say, might sound like worthy goals, but it’s not “infrastructure.”
I might agree and say we should find another way to do those things. But we’ve been aware of these problems for some time now and nothing’s been done to fix them. Trickle-down economics don’t work and Republicans spent the last four years making the rich richer and the poor poorer. None of that alleviates any of these serious, long-term problems. Maybe we should just try something different, like Biden’s way.
Ricky S. Phillips
Winston-Salem