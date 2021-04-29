The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

WWJD?

I have done and still do lots of stupid things. But some I try to avoid — like not using my seat belts or drinking and driving or driving 10 mph over the speed limit. I seek, not always successfully, to live by the Golden Rule of treating others as I want to be treated and the great commandment to love God and love others as self.

So I was delighted to get my two COVID shots. How relieved that made me feel! I encourage others to get shot(s) to protect others as well as themselves. Getting “vaxed” seems clearly what Jesus would do.

The Rev. Stewart Ellis

Clemmons

They don’t represent me

Add me, I guess. I’m not impressed with the April 28 letter “No one is impressed.”

I’d like to point out that none of the bomb-throwing Republican legislators the letter writer condemned were elected in North Carolina. Our senators are Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and they have served us well. Neither of them has said anything to support white supremacy or the Jan. 6 insurrection. They’ve both worked on bipartisan causes. Why don’t I see letters praising them?