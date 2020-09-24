The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Upside-down view
In the Journal’s view (“Peace in the Middle East?” Sept. 20) I think you got it upside down. The real story is the Trump administration’s complete failure to deal with or even understand peace for all those who live between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River. Jared Kushner’s “Peace to Prosperity” plan was really an attempt to buy off the Palestinian people. The Palestinian people I know deeply value the land their families have inhabited for centuries. They want to be confident that they will retain the land they own, that they can travel without restriction, even that they can access their olive groves from their homes. “Economic incentives” without assurances about the land don’t mean much. And that doesn’t begin to address issues of education, rights to water in West Bank aquifers and many others.
The signing of the pact with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain was a nice election-year photo op, but it doesn’t change much. These nations have never been a threat to Israel. Yet the pact seems to provide for the sale of weaponry to the Arab nations by the U.S. To imply that the pact is evidence of President Trump as a Middle East peacemaker just doesn’t make sense to me.
Until there is justice for everyone living between the Mediterranean and the Jordan, there will be no peace. We are a long, long way from justice in that area, and the Trump administration is not moving us any closer.
Robert Sawyer
Winston-Salem
The rush to nominate
This is a letter I sent to our senators:
The rush to nominate and confirm a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is, frankly, absurd. The lack of respect it shows to her career and wishes is blatant and insulting. The complete lack of a sense of fair play in forcing another nomination before the election, when the same senators denied President Obama his nominee for the court and stacked it with a solid conservative majority, is stunning.
President Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell have led the charge in attacking our democracy and will continue to do so. Apparently, there is no Republican senator with the courage to stop this — no Republican hero who would sacrifice his fortune, his pension and his life-long health care to save our democracy. You and I both know Trump will continue to usurp power if he is not stopped. Is that not the role of the Senate?
I know this all sounds naïve. In our world, respect and fair play are for suckers and losers, just like fighting and dying for your country.
Faith Crosby
Winston-Salem
Not brave enough
I saw President Trump was claiming that a lot of people were wearing masks at his rallies.
Good for them; they will likely not spread the virus. But those who aren’t wearing masks are the problem.
I don’t mean to be crude, but the best analogy I’ve heard is that having a mixed population like that, some wearing masks and some not, is like having a peeing section in a swimming pool.
Not wearing a mask is not patriotic; it’s disrespectful. I’m proud that most people I see in Winston-Salem are wearing masks. We are certainly smarter than the average bear.
But it troubles me that for all his claims of courage and toughness, Trump isn’t brave enough to tell his supporters to mask up.
Does that bother any of his supporters?
Jeffrey Deem
Winston-Salem
Condoning results
The Republican Party is the anti-abortion party, yet it condones President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, resulting in 200,000 deaths?
Shippey McDowell
Winston-Salem
Salute
When I see photos of President Trump's in-person, non-socially distanced rallies, I am reminded of old movies of gladiator fights to the death at the Roman coliseum. The gladiators addressed Caesar: "We who are about to die, salute you!"
Thomas S. White
Winston-Salem
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!