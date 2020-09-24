The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Upside-down view

In the Journal’s view (“Peace in the Middle East?” Sept. 20) I think you got it upside down. The real story is the Trump administration’s complete failure to deal with or even understand peace for all those who live between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River. Jared Kushner’s “Peace to Prosperity” plan was really an attempt to buy off the Palestinian people. The Palestinian people I know deeply value the land their families have inhabited for centuries. They want to be confident that they will retain the land they own, that they can travel without restriction, even that they can access their olive groves from their homes. “Economic incentives” without assurances about the land don’t mean much. And that doesn’t begin to address issues of education, rights to water in West Bank aquifers and many others.