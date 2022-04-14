The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Excellent candidates

As a long-standing Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board member I am invested in having the best school board possible in the years to come. Fortunately, there are some excellent candidates running in the Democratic primary this year.

Alex Bohannon was chosen by the board when a replacement was needed. He’s done an outstanding job in his time on the board, visiting schools and listening to students, staff and parents in addition to asking essential questions and keeping the well-being of all students in mind. As a younger member, he understands the needs of our students in a unique way.

Deanna Kaplan became chair during a very challenging time in our district and has run our meetings with grace and focuses on ensuring that meetings are productive. She has proven herself to be a true asset to our district.

Richard Watts was an excellent principal and his care for his students and staff was evident in all he did. We are lucky he wants to serve our district in this new capacity.

Sabrina Coone Godfrey is currently a finalist in our CORE awards as a volunteer of the year. She has been active in her children’s PTAs and serves on multiple advisory committees within the district. She attends all board meetings and is curious and committed to learn how to serve.

I believe that these candidates will make great school board members and will allow me to end my time knowing our district is in good hands.

Elisabeth Motsinger

Walkertown

Motsinger is not running for re-election. — the editor

Take your time

All this nonsense about public school teachers being socialists and teaching kids socialism is obviously just a GOP ploy to scare parents, win votes and prepare to destroy the public school system, which some conservatives have hated ever since they were told that public schools couldn’t be used as indoctrination centers for their religion.

But a quick hypothetical question:

Your average teacher knows more than your average parent about pretty much everything. If teachers think that socialism is a good idea, wouldn’t they have good reasons to think so?

Think it through, parents. Take as much time as you need.

Ricky S. Phillips

Winston-Salem

Change for me

This is a response to the April 13 letter “No change for me.” It states, “Some things work fine and don’t need to be changed.” Yikes! Where do I start? Has the writer even heard of climate change? Does he have children and/or grandchildren who will have to deal with the 20 pounds of CO2 produced for every gallon of gas burned? (Seems impossible but Google it!)

My husband (who uses a non-smart phone) and I bought an EV this year. It is fully loaded, even has a heated steering wheel, and costs less than $40,000. We will get a $7,500 tax credit for buying it. It is fun and peppy. If we had to buy electricity to charge it, the cost would be 25% less than the cost to run our gas-powered, 36-mpg car.

We do not buy electricity though; we added enough solar panels to power our house and get 10,000 miles per year with our electric car. I have yet to charge at an electric charging station because we added a Level 2 charger at our house. Talk about convenience!

Level 2 charger sounds fancy doesn’t it? But it is just a 220 electric outlet like your dryer uses. The car takes 6 hours to fully charge and yields 240 miles in range. We find that is plenty for most of our driving.

Lastly, the U.S., thankfully, has a capitalist economic system, so all “for profit” corporations, even Detroit ones, exist to make money.

Ellen F. Reece

Boonville

Poster boy

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows can now be declared the poster boy for Republican hypocrisy. While ranting and raving about voter fraud — he was committing it (“Meadows removed as NC registered voter,” April 14).

Sonny Thomas

Winston-Salem